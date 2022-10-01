College Football Fans Can’t Believe ESPN Cuts to Aaron Judge At-Bats for the Third Time

Once again, college football fans have a bone to pick with ESPN. The networks’ continued obsession with Aaron Judge’s home run totals is frustrating those attempting to watch non-stop football.

For a third time, ESPN is splitting its screens during big games to provide live look-ins at Judge’s at-bats. The New York Yankees superstar is making American League history this year, tying Roger Maris’ home run record at 61.

While there are certainly some MLB fans in the crowd, they don’t want it to interrupt their college football games. Fans across social media are speaking out about ESPN’s decision to continually cut in.

One tweet from Barstool Sports regarding ESPN’s decision went viral:

“And we interrupt College Football Saturday yet again to have Aaron Judge not see a strike in his quest for the 7th most HRs ever in a season” pic.twitter.com/NnLxdyil24 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 1, 2022

A college football account apparently is keeping track of Judge’s at-bats during college football games — an indication of how obnoxious it’s become:

Aaron Judge is now 2-12 with 7 Ks during a college football game pic.twitter.com/F4fA6Ekac7 — no context college football (@nocontextcfb) October 1, 2022

Some made a few jokes about the situation:

Ou fans praying for Aaron judge to come up to bat at this point — 𝙋𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙡 𝙍𝙞𝙘𝙠 (@PistolRick) October 1, 2022

No matter how you look at it, fans are fed up with ESPN’s insistence on cutting in to watch Judge at the plate. If only the network had a show dedicated solely to highlights.

ESPN’s Cut-Ins to Aaron Judge Better Than the Alternative

As much as college football fans hated the cut-ins to Aaron Judge’s at-bats, it’s better than the alternative. Those with Dish Network and Sling TV woke up Saturday morning blacked out to Disney-related channels, including ESPN and ABC.

The two sides couldn’t reach an agreement regarding a carriage extension. Because of that, the deal expired at midnight on Sept. 30. Both sides pointed the finger at the other.

“After months of negotiating in good faith, Dish has declined to reach a fair, market-based agreement with us for continued distribution of our networks,” Dish said in a statement, per Variety. “As a result, their Dish and Sling TV subscribers have lost access to our unrivaled portfolio of live sports and news plus kids, family and general entertainment programming from the ABC-owned television stations, the ESPN networks, the Disney-branded channels, Freeform, the FX networks, the National Geographic channels and BabyTV.”

Disney says it’s asking for its fair share, given the current marketplace.

“The rates and terms we are seeking reflect the marketplace and have been the foundation for numerous successful deals with pay-TV providers of all types and sizes across the country,” Disney says. “We’re committed to reaching a fair resolution, and we urge Dish to work with us in order to minimize the disruption to their customers.”

It doesn’t matter who’s to blame, football fans are furious.