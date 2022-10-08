College Football Fans Concerned After Michigan State’s Jaden Mangham Suffers Scary Injury

Michigan State defensive back Jaden Mangham suffered a scary injury on Saturday in the Spartans game against Ohio State.

Mangham had a helmet-to-helmet collision with Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson. Athletic trainers treated Mangham for a head/neck injury. As the Michigan State players took a knee, with many players praying, trainers brought out a backboard Mangham, who still was wearing his helmet, was taken off the field via a cart. He was then transported to a local hospital.

The injury stunned college football fans at the stadium and those watching at home. His mother came down from the stands to be with her son.

The good news is he’s OK. Journalist Matt Wenzel, who covers Michigan State, quoted an ESPN reporter who said “Jaden Mangham went through testing at the hospital and will be OK. Update coming after the game.” Mangham is a freshman. This was only his second career start.

Meanwhile, a Michigan State fan account let fellow Spartans know that the young defensive back gave a “thumbs up” after he was leaving the field. SpartanCenter then wrote: “Wishing ⁦Jaden Mangham a speedy and complete recovery.

An Ohio State fan noted: “TreVeyon Henderson going over to check on Jaden Mangham after their collison, class act by Henderson.”

The injury happened late in first quarter at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. The game still was close between Michigan State and the third-ranked Buckeyes. Ohio State owned a 14-7 lead. Jaden Mangham, playing from his safety spot, tried to chase down Henderson. The two players collided, with Henderson gaining 13 yards on the run. Officials stopped the game for about six minutes to allow doctors and trainers to check on the young defensive back.

The Buckeyes turned the game into a runaway, scoring 35 points, combined, in the second and third quarters.