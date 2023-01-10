College Football Fans Erupt Over AD Mitchell’s Insane One-Handed Touchdown Catch in National Championship

Look, this might not be the most exciting college football national championship game ever (so far), but Georgia’s AD Mitchell has delivered on the highlights. The sophomore receiver from Missouri City, Texas pulled in an astounding one-handed touchdown pass to extend the Bulldog’s lead.

Early on, it has been all Bulldogs. AD Mitchell made sure that Georgia went to the locker room with a comfy lead. This put his team up 38-7 after the extra point. TCU just can’t keep up with this Georgia offense.

Not to mention the Georgia defense which has created so many issues. An interception moments before this set up the big play for Mitchell. Fans were losing their minds after this catch.

And Adonai Mitchell adds on to the onslaught. pic.twitter.com/sBuhaPz4gC — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) January 10, 2023

“TCU wishing there was a mercy rule rn,” one fan said on Twitter after the play.

AD Mitchell Excites Fans Before Halftime

If you have to sit through a blowout game, then it is nice to have plays like this. AD Mitchell had fans losing their minds before halftime. That kind of play is going to have him playing on Sundays in the future.

It was Mitchell’s only catch-up to that point in the game, and it was major.

“The TCU DBs have been focused on AD Mitchell all night. They held him all night,” a fan said. “He finally got a TD. Now go get Bowers and Arian a TD.”

Georgia fans just want to appreciate their talented receiver while they have him. After his junior year, Mitchell is likely to head on out to the league. The NFL is almost assuredly in his future, and he’ll be ready for it.

“AD Mitchell is a playoff performer. Them lights never too bright,” another fan said.

Oh and as for next year, because he will be back next year, it’s going to be even more difficult for defenses to contain Mitchell.

“It’s easy to overlook how big AD Mitchell has been to this program. He’s a dang monster. Next year could be way more deadly and nobody prepared for it,” a Dawgs fan said.

Georgia is rolling. But TCU still has a half to play, even though it doesn’t look good at the moment.