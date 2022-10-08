College Football Fans Are Mesmerized by Florida’s 415-Pound DL Desmond Watson

Standing in at 6-foot-5 and weighing in at 415 pounds, Florida Gators (4-2) defensive lineman Desmond Watson is an absolute unit.

The sophomore out of Plant City, Florida, was once again in the thick of things in the trenches during Florida’s 24-17 victory over the Missouri Tigers (2-4) on Saturday. By the reaction of college football fans, it would appear many were getting their first look at Watson. That, or it’s just simply awe-inspiring every time Watson pops up on the TV screen.

ESPN‘s broadcast noted that Watson squats 720 and benches 520 pounds.

“Desmond Watson is all of us going for post-Thanksgiving jog…” Pro Football Network tweeted.

Could you imagine Watson on a goal-line package? The people want to see it, Billy…

“If William Perry was called William “The Refrigerator” Perry, this guy has to be Desmond “Walk-in Deep Freezer” Watson,” one Twitter user chimed in.

Watson went viral not only for his appearance, but due to an announcing gaffe from ESPN play-by-play man John Schriffen. Missouri quarterback Brady Cook threw a pick-six late in the first quarter. Those hardly paying attention were suddenly alert when Schriffen shouted “picked off by Desmond Watson.”

It was, in fact, not Watson. Unfortunately, we did not get a #BigManTD on this fine Saturday in Gainesville. Instead, it was defensive back Jaydon Hill taking Cook’s errant pass the other way for six. Those watching at home were quick to point out the announcing error.

But could you imagine, though?

Desmond Watson, Gators Get Back on Track at Home

Watson’s impact was minimal, as he failed to get on the stat sheet in the win. Florida, however, is back in the win column for the second consecutive week following the loss to No. 8 Tennessee (5-0) two weeks ago.

“It was a team win,” Florida head coach Billy Napier said after the game. “It wasn’t necessarily the best of any of the three phases of the game, but we did just enough.”