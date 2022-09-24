College Football Fans Are Puzzled By Pat McAfee’s Role on ‘College GameDay’

It’s real simple when it comes to how people feel about Pat McAfee: You either love him or you hate him. There’s really no in-between.

McAfee, now a full-time member of ESPN‘s “College GameDay,” is in Knoxville on Saturday, the site of No. 11 Tennessee (3-0) vs. No. 20 Florida (2-1). It’s McAfee’s third appearance on the show this season. Some college football fans don’t seem enamored with him thus far, with many sounding off on social media.

McAfee’s getup, black jeans, black tank top and a blue blazer, has been his look for three consecutive weeks. Fans are ready to see something else.

Pat McAfee looks like the DJ who preformed at your 8th grade dance pic.twitter.com/F89QSu8iPj — Biden Runtz (@BidenRuntz) September 24, 2022

Viewers simply aren’t sold on McAfee being a part of GameDay — especially potentially being the replacement for Lee Corso down the line.

I might be in the minority but Pat McAfee just doesn't do it for me on game day. #GamedayLive pic.twitter.com/h0d8Q4knvX — Mr.Kline🤷‍♂️ (@MrKline79) September 24, 2022

Others see McAfee as the spark that “College GameDay” needed, as many have been down on the show in recent years.

It is incredible how Pat McAfee makes me able to stomach College GameDay again. — Derek Young (@DerekYoungKSO) September 24, 2022

One Twitter user went as far to say that McAfee is carrying “College GameDay.”

Pat McAfee is carrying gameday 😂 he’s so good at his job lol — Bri🧚🏾 (@bubblybrielle) September 24, 2022

Pat McAfee Adds ‘College GameDay’ to Growing List of Duties

The former NFL punter turned podcast host and WWE commentator announced earlier this month that he was joining “College GameDay” as a full-time analyst. McAfee inked a multi-year agreement with the network and will will contribute to coverage of the Rose Bowl, College Football Playoff semifinals and national championship.

“College GameDay is one of those shows that is universally beloved. It’s an institution,” McAfee said in a release. “Getting the opportunity to join full time is an absolute honor. I understand the weight that the show holds in the sports universe and I will try my best to somehow add to it.”

As a result of his newfound commitment to “College GameDay,” McAfee reduced his role with WWE for the time being. McAfee became a color commentator for “Friday Night Smackdown” in April 2021 and signed a multi-year extension in July.

“SmackDAHN will be on hold for a little bit while I do College GameDay,” McAfee tweeted. “… I’m still VERY much in the WWE family & will still be doing things with WWE.”