College Football Fans Roast Nebraska, Compare Rutgers Game to Colts-Broncos

Football fans are having nightmarish flashbacks. Turn on the Nebraska-Rutgers game on FS1 and you might think you’re rewatching the Indianapolis Colts-Denver Broncos Thursday Night Football game.

NFL fans ranted about the poor play on the field in Denver on Thursday night, especially on the offensive end. Now, college football fans who are airing their grievances on social media. And, yes, the offense is the root of the problem again.

Both Rutgers and Nebraska have struggled offensively in the Big Ten Friday night contest. The Scarlet Knights owned a 13-7 lead through three quarters. It’s the poor play of the Huskers that is receiving the most criticism, with several questionable play-calls.

One fan referred to the Colts-Broncos game as “uncomfortable bad,” but finds the humor in the Nebraska-Rutgers game:

Broncos-Colts :: uncomfortable bad



Nebraska-Rutgers :: hilarious bad — John Kirby (@john_kirby) October 8, 2022

Another fan wondered if Nebraska learned anything from watching Russell Wilson and the Broncos on Thursday Night Football. Clearly, that answer is no.

Did Nebraska not watch the Denver game last night? — Christopher Jordan (@ChrisJordan492) October 8, 2022

Even On3’s Steven Sipple questioned some of the play-calling from the Huskers on Friday night in Piscataway.

They go empty!? On fourth-and-1!?



Help me with this. — Steven Sipple (@steven_sipple) October 8, 2022

Those tweets are just the tip of the iceberg, too. There are a lot of frustrated college football fans out there, most of them located in Lincoln.

Did you miss Thursday Night Football this week? Consider yourself fortunate. The Nebraska-Rutgers game might demonstrate some ineptitudes on offense, but it’s not nearly as bad as what we saw from the NFL level.

Just how bad was the game between the Broncos and Colts? Even the ABC affiliate in Denver mocked Russell Wilson and the rest of the team for the outing.

Local sportscasters Nick Rothschild and Troy Renck didn’t hold back in their criticism.

“Troy, I feel the need to just apologize to the viewers,” Rothschild said. “I know we didn’t play, we didn’t even really run this broadcast … but the fact that you had to watch that? On our air? I feel bad.”

Renck responded with, “It burned the retinas.”

Let’s be honest, the Colts-Broncos and Nebraska-Rutgers games were ugly. Let’s hope we see much better contests over the weekend at both levels.