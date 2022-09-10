College Football Fans Roast Notre Dame After Huge Upset by Marshall

Notre Dame will be fine without Brian Kelly, they said. Marcus Freeman will keep the Fighting Irish on top, they said.

While it may be a bit premature to judge Notre Dame and Freeman post-Kelly, it’s a fact to say it has not been a good start. Just one week after hanging with No. 3 Ohio State in a 21-10 loss, No. 8 Notre Dame was back it Saturday for their home opener against Marshall. The Fighting Irish (0-2) were not lucky, nor good. Marshall (2-0), a member of the Sun Belt conference, defeated the independent powerhouse, 26-21, to pull off one of the biggest college football upsets in recent years.

Fans watching across the country (excluding those in South Bend) were delighted to see the Thundering Herd stun the Fighting Irish.

El Presidente (Dave Portnoy) of Barstool Sports was especially happy to see the loss for Notre Dame.

One Twitter user summed up everything in a few words of how college football fans feel about Notre Dame’s defeat. As they said, the entire country is laughing at Notre Dame in unison.

Perhaps the only team’s fanbase that is conflicted by Marshall’s victory is Ohio State’s. The Buckeyes had a signature win under their belt as they began their march to the College Football Playoff. Now? Not so much.

Marshall Powers Past Notre Dame For a Stunner in South Bend

Quarterback play can go a long way in determining the outcome of a football game. See Bryce Young of Alabama as an example, who was great when he needed to and lifted his team to a victory over Texas on Saturday. Notre Dame did not have that luxury against Marshall.

Tyler Buchner, making his second-career start, was the second best quarterback on the field of Notre Dame Stadium. He finished the game 18-of-32 passing with 201 yards and two interceptions. His most costly error occurred with 4:35 remaining in the fourth, with Notre Dame trailing, 19-15. What was meant to be a hero moment for the sophomore, quickly turned to disaster.

Marshall cornerback Steven Gilmore intercepted Buchner’s third-down pass. Steven, the brother of the Indianapolis Colts’ Stephon Gilmore, took it the other way for six.

On the next drive, Buchner was yanked for Drew Pyne. Save his touchdown pass with the result no longer in doubt, Pyne wasn’t much better. He threw an interception on his second pass of the game, only making matters worse for Notre Dame.

Running back Khalan Laborn led the way for the Thundering Herd throughout the contest. The former Florida State Seminole rushed for 163 yards on 31 carries and a score. Laborn was out of college football last season and worked as an Uber driver. In his second game back, he was the catalyst in helping Marshall take down Notre Dame and broke some ankles while doing it.

The victory for Marshall is its first over a top-10 team since knocking off Kansas State, 27-20, in 2003. They were paid a handsome $1.25 million to travel to South Bend and kill off Notre Dame’s College Football Playoff hopes.