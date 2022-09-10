College Football Fans Roast Texas A&M’s Kicker After Atrocious Missed Field Goal in Crunch Time

Texas A&M had a chance to undo nearly four quarters of offensive ineptitude against Appalachian State Saturday. All the Aggies needed was their placekicker, Caden Davis, to nail a 47-yarder.

A make would have knotted things up at 17 and it would’ve been game on for the remaining 3:43. What Texas A&M got, was perhaps the worst field goal attempt in college football history. The missed kick doomed the Aggies (1-1), who were upset by Appalachian State (1-1), 17-14.

Caden Davis’ 47-yard kick is blocked and Texas A&M are on the verge of a second major upset of the #CollegeFootball weekend 👀



$100 Deposit Bonus: https://t.co/8SCQzjh3Nb

CFB Live Blog: https://t.co/NiKOQR3Xs2pic.twitter.com/zNwfOWp9Gv — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) September 10, 2022

At first glance, you might have assumed the kick was blocked. But it was not. It was the shank of all shanks. Davis was the subject of criticism of college football fans watching, who chimed in on social media with their thoughts.

That's probably the worst field goal attempts I've ever seen. — Curt Weiler (@CurtMWeiler) September 10, 2022

Some had jokes about the offseason allegations that Texas A&M was paying recruits to come and play for the Aggies. Perhaps they should have budgeted more for a placekicker?

Not that App State is going to win, but Texas A&M should have put a little more money towards a kicker after that kick. — JS Bama Fan 4Ever (@JS_Bama_Fan) September 10, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back with Outsider for updates.