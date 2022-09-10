College Football Fans Roast Texas A&M’s Kicker After Atrocious Missed Field Goal in Crunch Time

Texas A&M had a chance to undo nearly four quarters of offensive ineptitude against Appalachian State Saturday. All the Aggies needed was their placekicker, Caden Davis, to nail a 47-yarder.
A make would have knotted things up at 17 and it would’ve been game on for the remaining 3:43. What Texas A&M got, was perhaps the worst field goal attempt in college football history. The missed kick doomed the Aggies (1-1), who were upset by Appalachian State (1-1), 17-14.
At first glance, you might have assumed the kick was blocked. But it was not. It was the shank of all shanks. Davis was the subject of criticism of college football fans watching, who chimed in on social media with their thoughts.
Some had jokes about the offseason allegations that Texas A&M was paying recruits to come and play for the Aggies. Perhaps they should have budgeted more for a placekicker?
