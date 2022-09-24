College Football Fans Ticked Off After ESPN Cuts to Aaron Judge At-Bat

Believe it or not, there are some things that trump two college football teams going head-to-head on a Saturday in fall. ESPN believes that one of those things is an Aaron Judge at-bat.

During Saturday’s Clemson-Wake Forest game on ABC and Missouri-Auburn on ESPN, the network briefly switched over to show Judge’s first-inning at-bat against the Boston Red Sox. Judge, sitting on 60 home runs this season, is looking to tie Roger Maris for the New York Yankees’ single-season record.

College football fans, however, do not care at this moment in time. They just want football on their television sets. And ESPN robbed them of that for a moment.

Get Aaron Judge off my TV. I don’t care @espn — Sam Mock (@Sam_Mock3) September 24, 2022

At least for those unhappy fans, Judge’s appearance on their screens was short. He struck out on three pitches leading to the network switching back over to its regular programming.

They are breaking in live on ABC and ESPN for Aaron Judge at-bats tonight so nobody misses him hitting the 7th most HRs ever in a single season. — Ben Godar (@bengodar) September 24, 2022

Alas, it’s not over yet. ESPN announced at halftime that they will show every Judge at-bat for the remainder of the game. God’s sport is officially being messed with.

I hope Judge hits this dumb crap because I'm tired of them cutting into God's Sport for bAsEbAlL. — TJ Pittinger (@TJ_Pittinger) September 24, 2022

ESPN Taking Immense Heat for Split-Screening CFB, Aaron Judge

Wake Forest fans have to be the most ticked off bunch seeing how dirty ESPN did them. In what is arguably the biggest game in the history of the program — a home showdown against No. 5 Clemson — the network went to a split-screen of its game and Judge’s second at-bat.

The split-screen just so happened to come as Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman found receiver Donavon Green for a 28-yard score to give the Demon Deacons a 21-20 lead. Rather than hear Sean McDonough’s call, fans were subject to hearing Michael Kay call Judge’s at-bat — a flyout to center.

SAM HARTMAN: DIME! Wake Forest leads over Clemson👀



(Oh, and Aaron Judge with a pop fly to center field)



pic.twitter.com/Y4z3RU2wCo — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 24, 2022

Fans are growing angrier by the minute, mostly due to being forced into “non-consensual baseball watching,” as one Twitter user said.

Aaron Judge striking out and flying out…most #baseball I've watched all year. #ESPN just forced me into non-consensual baseball watching. — A-Train Sports (@a_trainsports) September 24, 2022

