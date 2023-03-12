College Football Head Coach Top 10 Rankings Go Viral

There’s nothing that riles up college football fans like rankings. From the AP Poll to the College Football Playoff, even a ranking of college football coaches is getting people hot.

Earlier this week, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic provided the world with his annual Top 25 list of college coaches. Well, Feldman may have well as just provided college football fans with lighter fluid and some matches. It caused a stir, to say the least.

Check out his Top 10, which On3 provided on Twitter, featuring Nick Saban adorning the top of the list.

Immediately, fans came to the defense of their team’s leader, and made sure to scold Feldman for his choices.

Many believe it’s time for Kirby Smart to have overtaken Saban at the top of the list. Others wondered why James Franklin of Penn State was ahead of coaches like Ohio State’s Ryan Day and USC’s Lincoln Riley.

Continuing, Feldman’s No. 9 and No. 10 coaches also raised some eyebrows around the college football world.

At No. 9 was Utah’s Kyle Whittingham, while No. 10 was Kansas’ Lance Leipold. While Whittingham has had the Utes as one of the top teams out West over recent seasons, Leipold took a sizable leap after having the Jayhawks competing in 2022.

The duo was ranked over a bevy of other fascinating choices, like TCU’s Sonny Dykes and Tennessee’s Josh Heupel. Both men being ranked outside the top ten drew the ire of their fanbases, as fantastic seasons gave them a claim to be mentioned among the best of the best.

Regardless, it’s evident Bruce Feldman recognizes how the College Football Playoff Committee now feels every Tuesday night during the regular season, if he didn’t already. There’s always next year for the fans of teams whose coaches didn’t make the list.