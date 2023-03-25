College Football Player Suffers Cardiac Arrest During Spring Practice, Condition Updated

Josh Davis, a redshirt freshman wide receiver at Utah State, suffered “non-traumatic sudden cardiac arrest” during a spring practice on Thursday. Fortunately, the school provided a positive update on his status Friday.

Per KSL.com, Davis collapsed at the beginning of Thursday’s practice. Medical personnel immediately treated Davis following his frightening medical emergency. The freshman was then transported to a nearby hospital.

Davis remains in the Intensive Care Unit at McKay-Dee Hospital. He has been taken off life-sustaining medical devices and is breathing on his own, the school reported.

We ask that you continue to keep Josh and his family in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/ASuhTLjVkC — USU Football (@USUFootball) March 24, 2023

“Josh Davis, a football player for Utah State, has been upgraded from critical to fair condition as of Friday morning, following a non-traumatic sudden cardiac arrest during Thursday’s spring practice on Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium,” USU’s statement read.

Aggies head coach Blake Anderson told Utah State play-by-play broadcaster Scott Garrard that it’s been a “miracle.”

“Awake, alert, and breathing on his own,” Anderson said, per Garrard. “The training staff absolutely saved his life. No hesitation (at) all. Miracle.”

Utah State also stated that Davis’ parents arrived at the hospital on Thursday night. He is a native of Carlsbad, California.

Davis redshirted during the 2022 season. At Carlsbad High School, the receiver totaled 59 catches for 944 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior in 2021.

Utah State said it will release more information on Davis’ condition as it becomes available.

Utah State Head Coach Blake Anderson Releases Statement on Josh Davis

Josh Davis’ medical emergency on Thursday was a frightening experience for everyone. Thankfully, the redshirt freshman is showing significant signs of improvement.

Friday, head coach Blake Anderson took to Twitter to provide an update.

“The smiles say it all,” Anderson wrote. “It was a brutal night, but Josh never stopped fighting. Through God’s grace, and an amazing group of Trainers & Medical Professionals, we are doing better ever(y) minute today. So grateful for all the prayers & support lifted up over the past 24 hrs.”

The smiles say it all… it was a brutal night, but Josh never stopped fighting. Through God’s grace, and an amazing group of Trainers & Medical Professionals we are doing better ever minute today. So grateful for all the prayers & support lifted up over the past 24 hrs. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jfsEQqZypK — Blake Anderson (@CHbanderson) March 24, 2023

Utah State acknowledged the quick work of Utah State’s medical team, led by Mike Williams who is the associate athletics director for sports medicine. Their actions proved to be life-saving in this scary emergency.