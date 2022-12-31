College Football Playoff: How, When to Watch the Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl

The pinnacle of the college football season has arrived. On New Year’s Eve, four teams will take the field and compete in the College Football Playoff with hopes of bringing a national championship back to their school.

Saturday’s featured doubleheader will start with TCU taking on Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl and will conclude with an Ohio State-Georgia matchup in the Peach Bowl. It’s going to be an exciting day for college football fans.

Here’s how and when to watch each game on New Year’s Eve.

Fiesta Bowl (#3 TCU vs. #2 Michigan)

Michigan returns to the College Football Playoff for a second consecutive season while TCU makes its first appearance. This is a battle between a blueblood and a newblood, both of which have enjoyed sensational seasons.

Both Michigan and TCU have performed well in the second halves of games this season, adding a level of intrigue to this contest. If you’re not entertained by a potential low-scoring first half, just wait until the third quarter kicks off.

A look at the viewing information for the Fiesta Bowl:

Matchup: #3 TCU (12-1) vs. #2 Michigan (13-0)

#3 TCU (12-1) vs. #2 Michigan (13-0)

Saturday, Dec. 31 Kickoff: 3 p.m. CT

3 p.m. CT Location: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, AZ)

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, AZ) TV: ESPN

ESPN Spread: Michigan -7.5

Peach Bowl (#4 Ohio State vs. #1 Georgia)

The premier matchup of Saturday features Ohio State and Georgia. The Buckeyes’ high-powered offense squaring off against the Bulldogs’ stifling defense is going to be must-watch television.

Ohio State is looking to bounce back from a loss to rival Michigan in the season finale at home. Georgia, on the other hand, made it through the regular season unscathed.

Saturday’s game marks Ohio State’s fourth appearance in the College Football Playoff. Georgia is looking to win a second-straight national championship.

Here’s how to watch the Peach Bowl in the primetime slot on Saturday:

Matchup: #4 Ohio State (11-1) vs. #1 Georgia (13-0)

Date: Saturday, Dec. 31

Kickoff: 7 p.m. CT

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, GA)

TV: ESPN

Spread: Georgia -6