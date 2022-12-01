College Football Playoff Reportedly Set To Expand to 12 Teams in 2024

For all of you college football fans out there that want an expanded playoff, good news. Reports are coming out that 2024 is the year. Thanks to an agreement reached between Rose Bowl and College Football Playoff officials, that expansion can now happen. There was a scheduling/contract issue with the Rose Bowl, but that is no more.

The report, originally from ESPN and confirmed by Sports Illustrated soon after, is great news. The four-team playoff has been successful. Now, in the era of NIL, the playoff is expanding and there will be a 12-team field. That’s right, seeing Tulane in the playoffs just got one step closer to reality.

Ross Dellenger confirmed the Rose Bowl news, and there should be official statements coming soon.

New CFP format that will start in 2024:

(1) 6 highest-ranked champs get AQs

(2) next 6 highest-ranked teams get At-Larges

(3) byes to top 4 conference champs

(4) 1st round at better seed



Attached is how a bracket would look if selections were todayhttps://t.co/1b7GjrWjz1 pic.twitter.com/rhh7EkoZCh — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 1, 2022

The expanded playoff will hopefully make the regular season more exciting for a larger number of teams. With the setup outlined in the tweet above, it gives so many teams a chance to make the playoffs. Teams like Tulane, Central Florida, and more will have a chance at least participating.

Six conference champions, six highest ranked at large bids, and a first-round played at home stadiums? How can you not get excited about that? The fact that it is coming in 2024, and not delayed until 2026 is even better. Let the new era of the College Football Playoffs begin.

It was all the way back in September when the outline for the expanded College Football Playoffs was released. The Management Committee had talks with athletic departments, university presidents, and a whole lot of folks to come up with the plans.

Mark Keenum, chairman of the CFP Board of Managers was excited back in September and it probably even more excited with this news coming out.

“This is an historic and exciting day for college football,” Keenum said.

“More teams, more participation and more excitement are good for our fans, alumni, and student-athletes. I’m grateful to my colleagues on the board for their thoughtful approach to this issue and for their resolve to get expansion across the goal line and for the extensive work of the Management Committee that made this decision possible.”

Expansion is coming to the College Football Playoff. Prepare accordingly.