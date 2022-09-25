college-football-saturday-jam-packed-with-overtime-thrillers

What a wild Saturday of college football with overtime games all over the country. Outsiders, this one was a lot of fun, wasn’t it? If you were able to sit back and take in the afternoon and night of games, it was quite a day to do it. When you talk about close games, today was dishing them out like candy.

Fans were losing their minds online, there were major plays being made, missed kicks, and a lot of chaos along the way. It’s everything that’s great about college football and more.

To get things started with our college football overtime fun, it was Auburn and Missouri. This was a low-scoring game that went into overtime at 14-14 all tied up. This would have been a big win for Mizzou who looks like the worst team in the SEC through the first month.

This is how Missouri lost. A would-be touchdown turned fumble and touchback made this overtime game absolute madness to finish. Auburn wins the battle of the Tigers in the SEC.

The Auburn-Missouri game is drunk



pic.twitter.com/QXgVRQzeBO — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 24, 2022

Texas vs. Texas Tech

After almost beating Alabama to start the season, Texas has felt on top of the world. They faced off against Texas Tech today in their own college football overtime showdown. The Red Raiders played host and their fans were ready to back up the 11 men on the field.

When it came down to it, the overtime period was too much for the No. 22 ranked Longhorns to handle. Just as Texas was getting their overtime possession started, Texas Tech came up big on defense. They forced a fumble and then kicked a field goal to win 34-37.

TEXAS TECH UPSETS TEXAS!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/yKhAUCZqaV — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) September 24, 2022

Clemson Survives Wake Forest

The No. 5 team in the nation went into Wake Forest today and faced a tough Demon Deacons squad. Clemson did not look comfortable today. While they were on defense, Sam Hartman picked them apart. 20/29 for 337 yards nad 6 touchdowns. Have a day, Hartman!

This game went into double two overtime periods and it was a remarkable finish. When we talk about the best games of the weekend, this has to be up there if not the undisputed #1. With how good Hartman was, DJ Uiagalelei was just as good with 26/41 371 and 5 touchdowns.

So, this final touchdown drive wasn’t a surprise. After what these two teams went through, this is a certified instant classic.

Midshipmen Sink the Pirates in East Carolina

Today there was a battle between the U.S. Navy and some Pirates – the ones from Greenville, North Carolina that is. ECU took on Navy and this game was also a 2OT thriller. The Midshipmen hadn’t won a game heading into this week. But, they left with a 1 in the W column.

A missed kick from ECU solidified this game for Navy. It was just a little to the left and it isn’t the first time that kicker Owen Daffer has missed a big field goal this year. Late night college football overtime action, what’s better than that?