College Football Schedule: Watch Every Game in Week 3

Has “Upset Saturday” already passed us by? If not, then we’re in store for a crazy college football season this year.

In Week 2, four unranked teams defeated top-25 opponents. In addition, three ranked teams knocked off squads with a higher standing in the Associated Press Poll. Here’s a quick recap from the Week 2 madness:

Marshall def. #8 Notre Dame: 26-21

Appalachian State def. #6 Texas A&M: 17-14

Washington State def. #19 Wisconsin: 17-14

Texas Tech def. #25 Houston: 33-30 (OT)

#20 Kentucky def. #12 Florida: 26-16

#21 BYU def. #9 Baylor: 26-20 (OT)

#24 Tennessee def. #17 Pitt: 34-27 (OT)

Yeah, Week 2 was a lot of fun, even if the slate wasn’t all that great on paper. Will we see similar results as we hit the third week of the college football schedule? Here are the games we’ve got our eyes on.

Must-Watch Games

#12 BYU (2-0) vs. #25 Oregon (1-1)

Kickoff time: 2:30 PM CT

2:30 PM CT TV: FOX

FOX Location: Autzen Stadium

Autzen Stadium Spread: ORE -3.5

If BYU can score a win over the Ducks, it’ll be in the College Football Playoff conversation with wins over a pair of top-25 wins (also beating No. 9 Baylor). Oregon, on the other hand, is hoping to get to 2-1 before jumping into Pac-12 play.

#22 Penn State (2-0) vs. Auburn (2-0)

Kickoff time: 2:30 PM CT

2:30 PM CT TV: CBS

CBS Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Jordan-Hare Stadium Spread: PSU -3

Both teams are looking to add a statement win to their resumé. The Nittany Lions already have a win over Big Ten foe Purdue but the Tigers have yet to record a signature victory.

Texas Tech (2-0) vs. #16 NC State (2-0)

Kickoff time: 6 PM CT

6 PM CT TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Carter-Finley Stadium

Carter-Finley Stadium Spread: NCST -10

Texas Tech pulled off an upset of Houston last weekend. Can the Red Raiders score another top-25 victory? N.C. State escaped Week 1 vs. East Carolina and crushed Charleston Southern 55-3 in Week 2.

#11 Michigan State (2-0) vs. Washington (2-0)

Kickoff time: 6:30 PM CT

6:30 PM CT TV: ABC

ABC Location: Husky Stadium

Husky Stadium Spread: WASH -3.5

Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer has the Huskies offense clicking early in the season. Michigan State has established a strong running game. This one might be a shootout.

#13 Miami (2-0) vs. #24 Texas A&M (1-1)

Kickoff time: 8 PM CT

8 PM CT TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Kyle Field

Kyle Field Spread: A&M -5.5

How will Texas A&M respond after an embarrassing loss to Appalachian State? Can Miami notch a big road win? A lot of questions heading into this top-25 showdown.

Best of the Rest

Florida State (2-0) vs. Louisville (1-1)

Kickoff time: 6:30 PM CT (Friday, Sept. 16)

6:30 PM CT (Friday, Sept. 16) TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Cardinal Stadium

Cardinal Stadium Spread: FSU -2.5

Is Florida State finally making its way back? A win on Friday night over Louisville would mark the Seminoles’ first 3-0 start since 2015. That would be a huge boost for Mike Norvell and the program.

Purdue (1-1) vs. Syracuse (2-0)

Kickoff time: 11 AM CT

11 AM CT TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: JMA Wireless Dome

JMA Wireless Dome Spread: EVEN

Syracuse is off to a hot start, demolishing both Louisville and UConn in the first two games. Can the Orange secure another big win? This marks just the second meeting between the two, with Purdue winning the first in 2004.

Liberty (2-0) vs. #19 Wake Forest (2-0)

Kickoff time: 4 PM CT

4 PM CT TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Truist Field

Truist Field Spread: WF -16.5

On paper, Wake Forest should cruise to a 3-0 start. However, Liberty is 28-11 under Hugh Freeze and has posted early wins over Southern Miss and UAB. This might be a better game than some think.

#20 Ole Miss (2-0) vs. Georgia Tech (1-1)

Kickoff time: 2:30 PM CT

2:30 PM CT TV: ABC

ABC Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium

Bobby Dodd Stadium Spread: MISS -16

This is Ole Miss’ first road trip of the 2022 season and first contest against a Power Five opponent. How will Lane Kiffin’s Rebels respond in Atlanta? Meanwhile, Georgia Tech needs to get a statement win under Geoff Collins.

Mississippi State (2-0) vs. LSU (1-1)

Kickoff time: 5 PM CT

5 PM CT TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tiger Stadium

Tiger Stadium Spread: MSU -2

An SEC West showdown in Week 3? Sign us up. Neither Mississippi State nor LSU is expected to be a challenger to Alabama this year, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have some fun in Death Valley.

Keep an Eye on

#1 Georgia (2-0) vs. South Carolina (1-1)

Kickoff time: 11 AM CT

11 AM CT TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Williams-Brice Stadium

Williams-Brice Stadium Spread: UGA -24

Georgia might be a heavy favorite, but the Dawgs lost this game in 2019 — so you never know what to expect. But based on the way Kirby Smart’s team has played, UGA might make quick work of the Gamecocks.

#6 Oklahoma (2-0) vs. Nebraska (1-2)

Kickoff time: 11 AM CT

11 AM CT TV: FOX

FOX Location: Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium Spread: OU -11.5

Nebraska fired Scott Frost after the team’s loss to Georgia Southern. Either the team responds and puts up a fight against No. 6 Oklahoma, or the Sooners steamroll the Huskers on their way to a 3-0 start.

Western Kentucky (2-0) vs. Indiana (2-0)

Kickoff time: 11 AM CT

11 AM CT TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium Spread: IU -6.5

Don’t let the names on the jerseys fool you, this could be an intriguing shootout in Bloomington. Western Kentucky’s offense is averaging over 43 points per game and Indiana has found something with quarterback Connor Bazelak.

Troy (1-1) vs. Appalachian State (1-1)

Kickoff time: 2:30 PM CT

2:30 PM CT TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Kidd Brewer Stadium Spread: APPST -12.5

The site of ESPN’s College GameDay for the first time ever! That’s reason enough to tune in. Plus, look to see Appalachian State built momentum after upsetting Texas A&M or if they’re dealing with the hangover vs. Troy.

Kansas (2-0) vs. Houston (1-1)

Kickoff time: 3 PM CT

3 PM CT TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: TDECU Stadium

TDECU Stadium Spread: UH -10

Kansas is off to a 2-0 start but are the Jayhawks the real deal? We might get the answer to that question Saturday. If Kansas beats Houston, it’ll be the program’s first 3-0 start since 2009.

You can see the complete Week 3 college football schedule here.