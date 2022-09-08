College Football Schedule: Watch Every Game in Week 2

The 2022 college football season is officially off and running. We got the appetizer in Week 0 with a handful of games before jumping into the main course last weekend. And, boy, did the opening weekend deliver in big ways.

Pitt won a thriller over West Virginia in the “Backyard Brawl.” Penn State posted a comeback win on the road against Purdue. No. 3 Georgia dominated No. 11 Oregon. Florida upset No. 7 Utah. There’s plenty more we could discuss from an incredible start to the season.

Week 2 doesn’t have the same number of high-level matchups, we’ll admit that. There are still several interesting games scheduled for Saturday. It should be a fun weekend across college football.

Must-Watch Games

This week doesn’t provide quite the same slate as we enjoyed in Week 1. Still, there are plenty of high-profile contests on the docket.

#1 Alabama (1-0) vs. Texas (1-0)

Kickoff time: 11 a.m. CT

11 a.m. CT TV: FOX

FOX Location: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium

DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium Spread: BAMA -20

Is Texas finally back? Head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns face a huge challenge, taking on top-ranked Alabama in Week 2. And yes, the Tide already look like a title contender.

#24 Tennessee (1-0) vs. #17 Pitt (1-0)

Kickoff time: 2:30 p.m. CT

2:30 p.m. CT TV: ABC

ABC Location: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium Spread: TENN -6.5

Pitt passed a huge test by defeating rival West Virginia in thrilling fashion. Tennessee played really well on both sides of the football, but against lowly Ball State. We’ll learn a lot about the Volunteers and Panthers Saturday.

#20 Kentucky (1-0) vs. #12 Florida (1-0)

Kickoff time: 6 p.m. CT

6 p.m. CT TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Spread: UF -4.5

How about a top-25 SEC showdown, college football fanatics? Florida pulled off the biggest upset of Week 1 by beating No. 7 Utah. Kentucky handled Miami (OH) with ease, setting up a major SEC East clash in The Swamp.

#10 USC (1-0) vs. Stanford (1-0)

Kickoff time: 6:30 p.m. CT

6:30 p.m. CT TV: ABC

ABC Location: Stanford Stadium

Stanford Stadium Spread: USC -9

The first big test for Lincoln Riley and USC comes with a trip to Stanford. An early-season Pac-12 game on the road will show us whether the Trojans are ready to take another step towards national relevancy.

#9 Baylor (1-0) vs. #21 BYU (1-0)

Kickoff time: 9:15 p.m. CT

9:15 p.m. CT TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium

LaVell Edwards Stadium Spread: BYU -3.5

Both Baylor and BYU scored a ton of points in their respective season-openers. Will this be a high-scoring affair, or will the defenses show up in Week 2?

Best of the Rest

Don’t sleep on the “best of the rest,” slate. We’ve got conference matchups and rivalry games that could result in some major upsets. Who’s ready to see more shake-ups in the top-25 this weekend?

South Carolina (1-0) vs. #16 Arkansas (1-0)

Kickoff time: 11 a.m. CT

11 a.m. CT TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Razorback Stadium

Razorback Stadium Spread: ARK -8.5

After a statement win over Cincinnati, Arkansas gets a chance to flex its muscle on an SEC foe. South Carolina won’t go down without a fight, though.

Missouri (1-0) vs. Kansas State (1-0)

Kickoff time: 11 a.m. CT

11 a.m. CT TV: ESPN 2

ESPN 2 Location: Bill Snyder Family Stadium

Bill Snyder Family Stadium Spread: KSU -8

An old Big 12 rivalry gets renewed this weekend. Both teams dominated in their openers, setting up a fun early-season matchup between Power Five squads.

#25 Houston (1-0) vs. Texas Tech (1-0)

Kickoff time: 3 p.m. CT

3 p.m. CT TV: FS1

FS1 Location: Jones AT&T Stadium

Jones AT&T Stadium Spread: TT -2.5

Houston avoided a major scare last week, defeating UTSA 37-35 in overtime. This might be an opportunity for Texas Tech to take down a ranked opponent at home.

Iowa State (1-0) vs. Iowa (1-0)

Kickoff time: 3 p.m. CT

3 p.m. CT TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Kinnick Stadium

Kinnick Stadium Spread: IOWA -3.5

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell has yet to beat Kirk Ferentz. Is this the year the Cyclones finally get it done? Or is Iowa’s defense and special teams too tough?

Arizona State (1-0) vs. #11 Oklahoma State (1-0)

Kickoff time: 6:30 p.m. CT

6:30 p.m. CT TV: ESPN 2

ESPN 2 Location: Boone Pickens Stadium

Boone Pickens Stadium Spread: OSU -11

Mike Gundy’s Oklahoma State squad didn’t look overly impressive in a 14-point win over Central Michigan. This game might not be as lopsided as some expect, with Arizona State coming off a huge win.

Keep an Eye on

Die-hard college football fans will find plenty of reasons to tune into some of these games. Though they may not be the most appealing on paper, there’s a level of intrigue with the following five contests.

Duke (1-0) vs. Northwestern (1-0)

Kickoff time: 11 a.m. CT

11 a.m. CT TV: FS1

FS1 Location: Ryan Field

Ryan Field Spread: NU -9.5

Who doesn’t love a good battle between academically superior schools? This is basically the B1G’s smartest team playing the ACC’s smartest team. We’ll see who leaves with bragging rights.

#23 Wake Forest (1-0) vs. Vanderbilt (2-0)

Kickoff time: 11 a.m. CT

11 a.m. CT TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: FirstBank Stadium

FirstBank Stadium Spread: WF -13

Wake Forest should probably cruise to a victory here, but Vanderbilt is off to a 2-0 start. We’ll find out quickly if the Commodores made some improvement this offseason or if scheduling prompted the hot start.

Appalachian State (0-1) vs. #6 Texas A&M (1-0)

Kickoff time: 2:30 p.m. CT

2:30 p.m. CT TV: ESPN 2

ESPN 2 Location: Kyle Field

Kyle Field Spread: A&M -18

Be careful, Texas A&M. Last week, Appalachian State scored 61 points in a heartbreaking loss to North Carolina. The Mountaineers have pulled off plenty of upsets on the field. The Aggies could be next if they get caught looking ahead.

Washington State (1-0) vs. #19 Wisconsin (1-0)

Kickoff time: 2:30 p.m. CT

2:30 p.m. CT TV: FOX

FOX Location: Camp Randall Stadium

Camp Randall Stadium Spread: WIS -17

Another Power Five matchup on Saturday. It’s not the most intriguing game on the schedule, but it’s better than most. Wisconsin is usually tough to beat in Madison.

Mississippi State (1-0) vs. Arizona (1-0)

Kickoff time: 10 p.m. CT

10 p.m. CT TV: FS1

FS1 Location: Arizona Stadium

Arizona Stadium Spread: MSU -11

Mike Leach returns to the Pac-12 for a weekend to play Arizona. Leach was 4-2 vs. the Wildcats while at Washington State. Will that success carry over for Mississippi State?