College Football Schedule: Watch Every Game in Week 4

This is the time when the college football season really starts rolling. Most of the non-conference play is in the rearview mirror, which leads to more meaningful games and better overall contests for the remainder of the year.

Only 33 undefeated teams remain heading into Week 4 and that number will diminish after Saturday. There isn’t a plethora of ranked matchups this weekend, but three games featuring top-25 squads carry a lot of importance. Especially with all three being conference contests.

We’re entering the final weekend in September. It sets the stage for an entertaining Saturday in college football. Here are some of the best games for Saturday, Sept. 24:

Must-Watch Games

#5 Clemson (3-0) vs. #21 Wake Forest (3-0)

Kickoff time: 11 AM CT

11 AM CT TV: ABC

ABC Location: Truist Field

Truist Field Spread: CLEM -7

Is Wake Forest the real deal? A win over Clemson would prove it in Week 4. Both teams are undefeated, making this an intriguing ACC matchup early in the season.

#20 Florida (2-1) vs. #11 Tennessee (3-0)

Kickoff time: 2:30 PM CT

2:30 PM CT TV: CBS

CBS Location: Neyland Stadium

Neyland Stadium Spread: TENN -10.5

For Florida to have a chance, it’ll have to keep Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker in check. That’s no easy task for the Gators — hence why the Volunteers are a heavy favorite.

#15 Oregon (2-1) vs. Washington State (3-0)

Kickoff time: 3 PM CT

3 PM CT TV: FOX

FOX Location: Martin Stadium

Martin Stadium Spread: ORE -6.5

Washington State searches for its second top-25 victory of the season. The Cougars defeated No. 19 Wisconsin in Madison. If they pull off another upset, Jake Dickert’s team will be ranked heading into Week 5.

#10 Arkansas (3-0) vs. #23 Texas A&M (2-1)

Kickoff time: 6 PM CT

6 PM CT TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Kyle Field

Kyle Field Spread: A&M -2

Who gets a leg up in SEC West play this weekend? This is one of the most important early-season games for both Arkansas and Texas A&M.

Wisconsin (2-1) vs. #3 Ohio State (3-0)

Kickoff time: 6:30 PM CT

6:30 PM CT TV: ABC

ABC Location: Ohio Stadium

Ohio Stadium Spread: OSU -17.5

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst is 0-4 all-time against Ohio State. It’s going to be tough to get that first win against the Buckeyes, who have quarterback C.J. Stroud and Co. coming off a 77-point outing vs. Toledo.

Best of the Rest

#22 Texas (2-1) vs. Texas Tech (2-1)

Kickoff time: 2:30 PM CT

2:30 PM CT TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Jones AT&T Stadium

Jones AT&T Stadium Spread: UT -6.5

How about a little rivalry action in Week 4? Texas Tech is coming off its first loss (N.C. State) while Texas improved to 2-1 with a win over UTSA. There’s a lot of pressure on the Longhorns to get a win and start 3-1.

#17 Baylor (2-1) vs. Iowa State (3-0)

Kickoff time: 11 AM CT

11 AM CT TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Jack Trice Stadium

Jack Trice Stadium Spread: ISU -2.5

Matt Campbell hopes to keep the hot start rolling in Ames. Despite losing a ton of talent from last year’s team, the Cyclones have a chance to start 4-0. Baylor doesn’t want to drop its second game of the year so early, though.

Duke (3-0) vs. Kansas (3-0)

Kickoff time: 2:30 PM CT

2:30 PM CT TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Kidd Brewer Stadium Spread: APPST -12.5

The battle of the basketball schools! It’s extraordinarily rare that both Duke and Kansas are undefeated at this point in the season, so let’s have some fun with this one. We’d love to see a high-scoring contest in Lawrence.

Maryland (3-0) vs. #4 Michigan (3-0)

Kickoff time: 11 AM CT

11 AM CT TV: FOX

FOX Location: Michigan Stadium

Michigan Stadium Spread: MICH -16.5

Maryland is off to an impressive 3-0 start but are they ready to take a big leap and compete with the likes of Michigan? The Wolverines are going to be tough to beat, averaging 55.3 points per game — best in the country.

#7 USC (3-0) vs. Oregon State (3-0)

Kickoff time: 8:30 PM CT

8:30 PM CT TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Location: Reser Stadium

Reser Stadium Spread: USC -6.5

It’s not every day that Oregon State is sitting at 3-0 and is only a touchdown underdog to USC. This has potential to be a sneaky-fun matchup to end Saturday night.

Keep an Eye on

TCU (2-0) vs. SMU (2-1)

Kickoff time: 11 AM CT

11 AM CT TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Gerald J. Ford Stadium Spread: TCU -1.5

Since 1999, TCU has dominated this series, winning 17 of the last 21 meetings. SMU has come on strong recently, winning each of the last two contests. Can the Mustangs make it three straight for the first time since the 1980s?

Notre Dame (1-2) vs. North Carolina (3-0)

Kickoff time: 2:30 PM CT

2:30 PM CT TV: ABC

ABC Location: Kenan Stadium

Kenan Stadium Spread: UNC -1.5

Notre Dame and North Carolina have played some ugly football to start the year. The difference? The Tar Heels are undefeated and the Fighting Irish have just one win. Life could get more stressful for Marcus Freeman with another loss.

Indiana (3-0) vs. Cincinnati (2-1)

Kickoff time: 2:30 PM CT

2:30 PM CT TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Nippert Stadium

Nippert Stadium Spread: UC -16.5

Both the Hoosiers and Bearcats have proven to be second-half squads through the first three games of 2022. Does this one come down to the hotter start? This should be a fun game in the Midwest.

Minnesota (3-0) vs. Michigan State (2-1)

Kickoff time: 2:30 PM CT

2:30 PM CT TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Spartan Stadium

Spartan Stadium Spread: MINN -2.5

P.J. Fleck quietly has the Gophers off to a 3-0 start and looking like a contender in the B1G. Michigan State hopes to bounce back after a tough loss to Washington last weekend, though.

James Madison (2-0) vs. Appalachian State (2-1)

Kickoff time: 2:30 PM CT

2:30 PM CT TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Kidd Brewer Stadium Spread: APPST -7

Appalachian State has provided college football fans with high drama in each of the first three weeks. This game makes the list just to see if the Mountaineers keep that trend going in Week 4.

You can see the complete Week 4 college football schedule here.