College Football Schedule: Watch Every Game in Week 5

If you love meaningful football during this season, you won’t want to miss the college football schedule week 5. With five match-ups featuring ranked opponents, this will be one of top weekends on the schedule to date.

As if that’s not enough, a bulk of teams in the Power Five leagues will be entering conference play. While the race for league championships technically started in Week 0, this is when stuff really starts to get interesting.

We’ve got an incredibly fun schedule in Week 5. Here are some of the games you’ll want to be sure to watch this weekend.

Must-Watch Games

#7 Kentucky (4-0) vs. #14 Ole Miss (4-0)

Kickoff time: 11 AM CT

11 AM CT TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium

Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium Spread: MISS -6.5

Ole Miss has two of the top-three running backs in the SEC with Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans. But a game against No. 7 Kentucky will be the first challenge the Rebels have faced this season.

#2 Alabama (4-0) vs. #20 Arkansas (3-1)

Kickoff time: 2:30 PM CT

2:30 PM CT TV: CBS

CBS Location: Razorback Stadium

Razorback Stadium Spread: BAMA -17.5

Can Arkansas recover after a heartbreaking loss to Texas A&M last weekend? If Sam Pittman can take down Alabama, it’ll prove the Razorbacks are a true contender. Easier said than done, though.

#9 Oklahoma State (3-0) vs. #16 Baylor (3-1)

Kickoff time: 2:30 PM CT

2:30 PM CT TV: FOX

FOX Location: McLane Stadium

McLane Stadium Spread: BAY -2.5

Which side gives? Oklahoma State has the Big 12’s most productive offense at 51.7 points per game. Baylor’s defense allows an average of 16.8 points per game.

#22 Wake Forest (3-1) vs. #23 Florida State (4-0)

Kickoff time: 2:30 PM CT

2:30 PM CT TV: ABC

ABC Location: Doak Campbell Stadium

Doak Campbell Stadium Spread: FSU -6.5

Mike Norvell is hoping to keep Florida State rolling to a 5-0 start. Dave Clawson wants the Demon Deacons to bounce back after an overtime loss to Clemson.

#10 NC State (4-0) vs. #5 Clemson (4-0)

Kickoff time: 6:30 PM CT

6:30 PM CT TV: ABC

ABC Location: Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium Spread: CLEM -6.5

College GameDay heads to Clemson for a reason. A battle of top-10 teams with potential ACC and College Football Playoff implications hanging in the balance. Lights, camera, action.

Best of the Rest

#15 Washington (4-0) vs. UCLA (4-0)

Kickoff time: 9:30 PM CT (Friday, Sept. 30)

9:30 PM CT (Friday, Sept. 30) TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Rose Bowl

Rose Bowl Spread: WASH -3

Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer is an early candidate for National Coach of the Year after a 4-0 start for the Huskies. His team has a tough road test against a Bruins team that has scored 45 points three times this year.

#4 Michigan (4-0) vs. Iowa (3-1)

Kickoff time: 11 AM CT

11 AM CT TV: FOX

FOX Location: Kinnick Stadium

Kinnick Stadium Spread: MICH -10.5

There’s no question Michigan has looked like one of the best teams in the country through four games. Kinnick Stadium has always proven to be a tough place to play in the Big Ten, giving Iowa a real shot at an upset.

#18 Oklahoma (3-1) vs. TCU (3-0)

Kickoff time: 11 AM CT

11 AM CT TV: ABC

ABC Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Amon G. Carter Stadium Spread: OU -6.5

How will Oklahoma respond after a loss to Kansas State? Is TCU the real deal? A lot of questions make this Big 12 matchup an intriguing Week 5 game on the college football schedule.

Oregon State (3-1) vs. #12 Utah (3-1)

Kickoff time: 1 PM CT

1 PM CT TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Location: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Rice-Eccles Stadium Spread: UTAH -10.5

Both Oregon State and Utah have done a good job creating turnovers this season, both gaining eight on the season. The difference? The Utes are +4 in turnover margin with Oregon State is +1. That’ll be a factor Saturday afternoon.

#17 Texas A&M (3-1) vs. Mississippi State (3-1)

Kickoff time: 3 PM CT

3 PM CT TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Davis Wade Stadium

Davis Wade Stadium Spread: MSST -3.5

Saturday marks the first time the Aggies have had to leave the state of Texas. Will that play a factor in this SEC West contest?

Illinois (3-1) vs. Wisconsin (2-2)

Kickoff time: 11 AM CT

11 AM CT TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Camp Randall Stadium

Camp Randall Stadium Spread: WIS -7

Bret Bielema returns to Wisconsin for the first time since he left Madison for Arkansas. He’ll be looking to lead Illinois to a win over his old team at Camp Randall Stadium.

Texas Tech (3-1) vs. #25 Kansas State (3-1)

Kickoff time: 11 AM CT

11 AM CT TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Bill Snyder Family Stadium

Bill Snyder Family Stadium Spread: KSU -8

Quarterback Adrian Martinez accounted for five total touchdowns in Kansas State’s upset win over Oklahoma last week. He’ll face a Texas Tech defense that has been salty through four games this year.

Iowa State (3-1) vs. Kansas (4-0)

Kickoff time: 2:30 PM CT

2:30 PM CT TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium

David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium Spread: ISU -3.5

Will Kansas ever lose a football game again? Lance Leipold has a huge opportunity to propel the Jayhawks into the Associated Press rankings with a win over Iowa State Saturday.

Georgia Southern (3-1) vs. Coastal Carolina (4-0)

Kickoff time: 3 PM CT

3 PM CT TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Brooks Stadium

Brooks Stadium Spread: CCU -10

Who wants a little Group of Five football this weekend? Coastal Carolina puts an undefeated record on the line against Clay Helton’s Georgia Southern Eagles.

LSU (3-1) vs. Auburn (3-1)

Kickoff time: 6 PM CT

6 PM CT TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Jordan-Hare Stadium Spread: LSU -9

Both LSU and Auburn have looked ugly at times this season, but both have managed to start the year 3-1. One of those will improve to 4-1 this weekend in a pivotal SEC West clash.

You can view the complete Week 5 college football schedule here.