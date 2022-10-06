College Football Schedule: Watch Every Game in Week 6

Three games featuring teams ranked in the top-25. A handful of conference rivalry showdowns. A whole lot of fun. That’s what the sixth week of the college football schedule presents.

Now that we’re full entrenched in the month of October, conference races begin heating up. This is the time of year when contenders begin to separate from the pretenders. And with mostly conference clashes on the docket, we’ll find out a lot from so many teams across the sport.

Here are some of the best games we’re highlighting in Week 6 of the college football season:

Must-Watch Games

Texas (3-2) vs. Oklahoma (3-2)

Kickoff time: 11 AM CT

11 AM CT Location: Cotton Bowl

Cotton Bowl TV: ABC

ABC Spread: TEXAS -7

The Red River Showdown returns for its 118th installment this weekend at the Cotton Bowl. Oklahoma is coming off back-to-back losses while Texas has a pair of one-possession blemishes on its record. Maybe not the best version of this rivalry, but it’s always must-watch television.

#8 Tennessee (4-0) vs. #25 LSU (4-1)

Kickoff time: 11 AM CT

11 AM CT Location: Tiger Stadium

Tiger Stadium TV: ESPN

ESPN Spread: TENN -3

Are Josh Heupel’s Volunteers for real? Has Brian Kelly steered the ship in the right direction at LSU? We’re about to find out which team is a contender — and which is a pretender — in the SEC this weekend.

#17 TCU (4-0) vs. #19 Kansas (5-0)

Kickoff time: 11 AM CT

11 AM CT Location: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium

David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium TV: FS1

FS1 Spread: TCU -7

There’s a chance TCU and Kansas are the two best teams in the Big 12. Can you believe you just read that sentence? Neither can we. A surprisingly fun October matchup in Lawrence!

#11 Utah (4-1) vs. #18 UCLA (5-0)

Kickoff time: 2:30 PM CT

2:30 PM CT Location: Rose Bowl

Rose Bowl TV: FOX

FOX Spread: UTAH -4.5

Who’s ready for a quarterback showdown? UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson has 11 touchdowns with just one pick this year. Cam Rising has totaled 13 touchdowns with two interceptions. Expect a lot of points in L.A.

Texas A&M (3-2) vs. #1 Alabama (5-0)

Kickoff time: 7 PM CT

7 PM CT Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Bryant-Denny Stadium TV: CBS

CBS Spread: BAMA -24

This midseason bout between Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban has lost a LOT of luster because of the Aggies’ poor start. Still, because of the offseason spat, there could be additional intensity in Tuscaloosa.

Best of the Rest

Arkansas (3-2) vs. #23 Mississippi State (4-1)

Kickoff time: 11 AM CT

11 AM CT Location: Davis Wade Stadium

Davis Wade Stadium TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Spread: MISSST -8

The Razorbacks are coming off back-to-back SEC losses, essentially ending their hopes of contending in the West. But Sam Pittman’s bunch can get a signature win by defeating Mike Leach’s No. 23 Bulldogs squad.

Auburn (3-2) vs. #2 Georgia (5-0)

Kickoff time: 2:30 PM CT

2:30 PM CT Location: Sanford Stadium

Sanford Stadium TV: CBS

CBS Spread: UGA -30

Honestly, the only reason this game makes the cut is because it’s the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. Georgia should easily run away with this one, but the rivalry aspect might make it game. Maybe.

#20 Kansas State (4-1) vs. Iowa State (3-2)

Kickoff time: 6:30 PM CT

6:30 PM CT Location: Jack Trice Stadium

Jack Trice Stadium TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Spread: KSU -2

Adrian Martinez continues to dazzle wearing the silver and purple. But the high-scoring Wildcats take on an Iowa State defense that has held four of its five opponents to 14 points or less this season.

Washington State (4-1) vs. #6 USC (5-0)

Kickoff time: 6:30 PM CT

6:30 PM CT Location: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum TV: FOX

FOX Spread: USC -13

So far, Lincoln Riley’s tenure at USC has been perfect. The Trojans look like a College Football Playoff contender through five weeks of the college football season. This will be USC’s toughest test to date, though, playing a surprisingly talented Washington State squad.

Florida State (4-1) vs. #14 NC State (4-1)

Kickoff time: 7 PM CT

7 PM CT Location: Carter-Finley Stadium

Carter-Finley Stadium TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Spread: NCSU -3.5

Both Florida State and North Carolina State suffered losses a week ago and both are hoping to avoid a two-game skid. A lot of eyes will be on this one in the ACC Saturday night.

Keep an Eye on

Purdue (3-2) vs. Maryland (4-1)

Kickoff time: 11 AM CT

11 AM CT Location: SECU Stadium

SECU Stadium TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Spread: MARY -3

No, it’s not basketball season. Purdue defeated a ranked Minnesota last weekend and Maryland’s lone blemish is to a highly-ranked Michigan team. These two teams both rank in the top three of the Big Ten in passing, so get ready to see an aerial attack.

Texas Tech (3-2) vs. #7 Oklahoma State (4-0)

Kickoff time: 2:30 PM CT

2:30 PM CT Location: Boone Pickens Stadium

Boone Pickens Stadium TV: FS1

FS1 Spread: OKST -9.5

Even though it lost defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, Oklahoma State’s defense is still playing really well. Texas Tech heads into this game with an upset in mind and is more than capable of getting a big win.

North Carolina (4-1) vs. Miami (2-2)

Kickoff time: 3 PM CT

3 PM CT Location: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Spread: MIAMI -4

The old Miami woes have returned. The Hurricanes are hoping to shake an ugly loss to Middle Tennessee a few weeks ago. Meanwhile, North Carolina hopes to secure its fifth win of the season and potentially lock up a bowl bid by mid-October.

#16 BYU (4-1) vs. Notre Dame (2-2)

Kickoff time: 6:30 PM CT

6:30 PM CT Location: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium TV: NBC

NBC Spread: ND -3.5

Head coach Marcus Freeman could badly use a signature win after a 2-2 start to the season. BYU presents that opportunity for Notre Dame.

Iowa (3-2) vs. Illinois (4-1)

Kickoff time: 6:30 PM CT

6:30 PM CT Location: Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Spread: ILL -3.5

Bret Bielema quietly has Illinois playing like one of the best teams in the Big Ten right now. Last week, he beat his former team (Wisconsin). This Saturday, he wants a win over his alma mater.

You can view the complete Week 6 college football schedule here.