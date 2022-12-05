WATCH: College Football Teams Attempt to Make Their Case to College Football Committee in Hilarious Video

Prior to the College Football Playoff Committee making its final selections for the Top Four NCAA spots, Actor and comedian Josh Mancuso shared a one-man bit on what the committee may hear during the pitches

Mancuso posed as Ohio State, Tennessee, Michigan, Alabama, Clemson, Auburn, and LSU during the bit. “The College Football Playoff Committee interviews a few teams trying to get in the Top 4,” the caption read.

Although most of the teams were met with some awkwardness and dismissal, the one college football that captured Mancuso’s committee attention was Alabama. Although the committee did point out that Alabama beat teams that Tennessee beats and Tennessee had a tougher schedule, the conversation ended with, “We gotchu” to the Crimson Tide.

The official rankings for the NCAA top four for the 2022 college football season were announced over the weekend. Georgia came out on top with a 13-0 season record. Michigan came in second with 13-0 as well. Texas Christian University is in third place with a 12-1 record while Ohio State placed fourth with an 11-1 record.

Following the Top Four were Alabama, Tennessee, Utah, USC, Penn State, and Clemson. LSU ended up in 16th while Auburn didn’t make the Top 20. Yahoo! Sports reported one of the upsets in the NCAA College Football rankings was USC falling from No. 4 to No. 10. Clemson ended up moving two spots to No. 7 after beating North Carolina. Utah then became No. 8. Although Kansas State beat TCU over the weekend, the team still ended up at No. 9.

Meanwhile, No. 1 Georgia will take on No. 4 Ohio State at the Peach Bowl, and No. 2 Michigan will go against No. 3 TCU. The bowl game winners will go on to play in the National Championship game.

Along with the confirmation of college football rankings, it was reported that playoffs will expand to 12 teams in 2024. As previously reported, Ross Dellenger confirmed the Rose Bowl news. It was further noted that the expansion will give other teams a chance at participating.

Mark Keenum, chairman of the CFP Board of Managers, previously spoke about the initial expansion efforts in September. “This is a historic and exciting day for college football,” he stated. “More teams, more participation and more excitement are good for our fans, alumni, and student-athletes. I’m grateful to my colleagues on the board for their thoughtful approach to this issue and for their resolve to get expansion across the goal line and for the extensive work of the Management Committee that made this decision possible.”