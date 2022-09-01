College Football Week 1: See Every Game This Weekend

College football season has arrived! After a long offseason, the sport returns in glorious fashion. Fans can sit back, relax and enjoy five straight days (Thursday, Sept. 1- Monday, Sept. 5) of college football.

More than 80 (!) games will be played this weekend. While we love ALL college football, some of these matchups are better than others.

We’ve created a schedule of some of the most enticing games Week 1 has to offer. It should be a fun start to the 2022 season.

Must-Watch Games

West Virginia vs. #17 Pitt

Date : Thursday, Sept. 1

: Thursday, Sept. 1 Location : Acrisure Stadium

: Acrisure Stadium Kickoff : 6 p.m. CT

: 6 p.m. CT Channel : ESPN

: ESPN Spread: PITT -7.5

The “Backyard Brawl” is back for the first time in over a decade! Though these two teams don’t play frequently any longer, there’s no love lost between West Virginia and Pitt.

#11 Oregon vs. #3 Georgia

Date : Saturday, Sept. 3

: Saturday, Sept. 3 Location : Mercedes-Benz Stadiym

: Mercedes-Benz Stadiym Kickoff : 2:30 p.m. CT

: 2:30 p.m. CT Channel : ABC

: ABC Spread: UGA -17

One of the premier matchups of the opening week! A Pac-12 power takes on the reigning national champion. Former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning now is the leader at Oregon — adding more intrigue to the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game.

#23 Cincinnati vs. #19 Arkansas

Date : Saturday, Sept. 3

: Saturday, Sept. 3 Location : Razorback Stadium

: Razorback Stadium Kickoff : 2:30 p.m. CT

: 2:30 p.m. CT Channel : ESPN

: ESPN Spread: ARK -6.5

Does Cincinnati still have that College Football Playoff-level talent? Can Arkansas challenge in the SEC West? We’ll find out a lot about both of these teams in Week 1.

#5 Notre Dame vs. #2 Ohio State

Date : Saturday, Sept. 3

: Saturday, Sept. 3 Location : Ohio Stadium

: Ohio Stadium Kickoff : 6:30 p.m. CT

: 6:30 p.m. CT Channel : ABC

: ABC Spread: OSU -17

Despite the deep history of both Notre Dame and Ohio State, these teams have played each other just six times. Former Buckeye Marcus Freeman enters his first season as the head coach of the Fighting Irish, adding a personal element to this game.

Florida State vs. LSU

Date : Sunday, Sept. 4

: Sunday, Sept. 4 Location : Caesars Superdome

: Caesars Superdome Kickoff : 6:30 p.m. CT

: 6:30 p.m. CT Channel : ABC

: ABC Spread: LSU -3

Brian Kelly makes his debut as the head coach at LSU, taking on Florida State in a Sunday night clash. Both teams are looking to bounce back after disappointing runs in 2021.

Best of the Rest

Penn State vs. Purdue

Date : Thursday, Sept. 1

: Thursday, Sept. 1 Location : Ross-Ade Stadium

: Ross-Ade Stadium Kickoff : 7 p.m. CT

: 7 p.m. CT Channel : FOX

: FOX Spread: PSU -3.5

Opening with a conference game always magnifies a season opener. Purdue hopes to build off a 9-4 campaign while Penn State looks to return to the upper echelon of the Big Ten East.

North Carolina vs. Appalachian State

Date : Saturday, Sept. 3

: Saturday, Sept. 3 Location : Kidd Brewer Stadium

: Kidd Brewer Stadium Kickoff : 11 a.m. CT

: 11 a.m. CT Channel : ESPN U

: ESPN U Spread: UNC -1

Appalachian State has been known to pull off upsets of major college football teams. Can it add in-state foe North Carolina to the list?

#7 Utah vs. Florida

Date : Saturday, Sept. 3

: Saturday, Sept. 3 Location : Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Kickoff : 6 p.m. CT

: 6 p.m. CT Channel : ESPN

: ESPN Spread: UTAH -3

Urban Meyer Bowl? Many believe Utah can land a spot in the Playoff. Florida enters a rebuilding year under Billy Napier. Still, this Pac-12-SEC showdown should be fun.

Memphis vs. Mississippi State

Date : Saturday, Sept. 3

: Saturday, Sept. 3 Location : Davis Wade Stadium

: Davis Wade Stadium Kickoff : 6:30 p.m. CT

: 6:30 p.m. CT Channel : ESPN U

: ESPN U Spread: MSU -16

The first two years of the Mike Leach era at Mississippi State have been underwhelming. The Bulldogs are 11-13 and have a bit of a test in the opener.

Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion

Date : Friday, Sept. 2

: Friday, Sept. 2 Location : S.B. Ballard Stadium

: S.B. Ballard Stadium Kickoff : 6 p.m. CT

: 6 p.m. CT Channel : ESPN U

: ESPN U Spread: VT -6

A battle of former Penn State coordinators takes center stage Friday night. Ricky Rahne (ODU) and Brent Pry (VT) are incredibly familiar with each other, creating a fun chess match.

#4 Clemson vs. Georgia Tech

Date : Monday, Sept. 5

: Monday, Sept. 5 Location : Mercedes-Benz Stadium

: Mercedes-Benz Stadium Kickoff : 7 p.m. CT

: 7 p.m. CT Channel : ESPN

: ESPN Spread: CLEM -22

Not a great matchup, but it’s the only game Monday. If nothing else, it’s an ACC game to cap off an incredible weekend of football.

Honorable Mentions

Louisville vs. Syracuse

Date : Saturday, Sept. 3

: Saturday, Sept. 3 Location : JMA Wireless Dome

: JMA Wireless Dome Kickoff : 7 p.m. CT

: 7 p.m. CT Channel : ACC Network

: ACC Network Spread: UL -4.5

Both teams hovered around .500 last season. It’s an early-season ACC showdown, adding some significance to the Week 1 bout.

Illinois vs. Indiana

Date : Friday, Sept. 2

: Friday, Sept. 2 Location : Memorial Stadium (Bloomington)

: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington) Kickoff : 7 p.m. CT

: 7 p.m. CT Channel : FS1

: FS1 Spread: IND -1.5

Another game that won’t get much attention because of the names on the jerseys. But it’s a Big Ten game to start the season and both teams need a win for bowl eligibility hopes.

TCU vs. Colorado

Date : Friday, Sept. 2

: Friday, Sept. 2 Location : Folsom Field

: Folsom Field Kickoff : 9 p.m. CT

: 9 p.m. CT Channel : ESPN

: ESPN Spread: TCU -13.5

Two Power Five schools meeting in Week 1 always gets some attention. Maybe it’s not the most exciting matchup, but it’s better than a lot of games on the slate.

Troy vs. #21 Ole Miss

Date : Saturday, Sept. 3

: Saturday, Sept. 3 Location : Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Kickoff : 3 p.m. CT

: 3 p.m. CT Channel : SEC Network

: SEC Network Spread: MISS -21.5

You’re probably not tuning into this game for the competitive factor. It’s all about Lane Kiffin and whether Ole Miss’s offense can compete with the top of the SEC West.

#13 North Carolina State vs. East Carolina

Date : Saturday, Sept. 3

: Saturday, Sept. 3 Location : Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium Kickoff : 11 a.m. CT

: 11 a.m. CT Channel : ESPN

: ESPN Spread: NCST -11.5

Could we see a massive upset in Week 1? North Carolina State should cruise, but it being a road game makes it a little more interesting.

Other Top 10 Teams in Action

Utah State vs. #1 Alabama

Date : Saturday Sept. 3

: Saturday Sept. 3 Location : Bryant-Denny Stadium

: Bryant-Denny Stadium Kickoff : 6:30 p.m. CT

: 6:30 p.m. CT Channel : SEC Network

: SEC Network Spread: BAMA -41.5

How quickly will Alabama put Utah State away? That’s really the only question.

Sam Houston vs. #6 Texas A&M

Date : Saturday, Sept. 3

: Saturday, Sept. 3 Location : Kyle Field

: Kyle Field Kickoff : 11 a.m. CT

: 11 a.m. CT Channel : SEC Network

: SEC Network Spread: NA

Other than the offseason drama Jimbo Fisher created, there probably isn’t much of a reason to tune in.

Colorado State vs. #8 Michigan

Date : Saturday, Sept. 3

: Saturday, Sept. 3 Location : Michigan Stadium

: Michigan Stadium Kickoff : 11 a.m. CT

: 11 a.m. CT Channel : ABC

: ABC Spread: MICH -30.5

How does Michigan look with two new coordinators and major changes to the defensive personnel?

UTEP vs. #9 Oklahoma

Date : Saturday, Sept. 3

: Saturday, Sept. 3 Location : Memorial Stadium

: Memorial Stadium Kickoff : 2:30 p.m. CT

: 2:30 p.m. CT Channel : FOX

: FOX Spread: OU -30

Brent Venables enters his first season as a head coach. Will this be the Oklahoma of old? Or will there be some rust in the first game of a new era?

Albany vs. #10 Baylor

Date : Saturday, Sept. 3

: Saturday, Sept. 3 Location : McLane Stadium

: McLane Stadium Kickoff : 6 p.m. CT

: 6 p.m. CT Channel : ESPN+

: ESPN+ Spread: NA

Baylor looks to build off an impressive 12-2 season in 2021. Unfortunately, we probably won’t learn much about the Bears in their opener.

