College Football’s Best Helmet of 2022 Revealed

UNISWAG, an online media company that specializes in uniforms, has announced its award winners for the 2022 college football season. The winner of UNISWAG’s 2022 Helmet of the Year was Ole Miss’ Realtree camo collaboration helmet.

Realtree is a company that specializes in camouflage clothes and other items. Realtree CEO Bill Jordan helped spark the collaboration. He is not only an Ole Miss alum but also a former Rebels football player.

“Most people that know our team here at Realtree know we’re all big sports fans and college football consumes lots of our small talk around the office” Jordan said in a statement at the time of the helmet’s release. “Of course, Ole Miss and the football team hold a special place in my heart as an alum and former player. As we reviewed some of our key Realtree programs and licensed products for this fall, the idea sort of just hit us – what if we offered Ole Miss a Realtree pattern that the team could consider matching their football uniforms for use on the helmet?”

UNISWAG Helmet of the Year Winner



The fans have voted @OleMissFB the winner of the 2022 UNISWAG Helmet of the Year Award!#uniswag pic.twitter.com/aPdZ3TuKkC — UNISWAG (@UNISWAG) February 27, 2023

Ole Miss wore UNISWAG’s best helmet in a big victory

The Rebels wore the helmet for their game against Kentucky last October. It is a white base with a light blue camo pattern.

The program sold other merchandise featuring the camo print after the product was first announced to the public.

Ole Miss won the game, 22-19. The victory moved the Rebels to 5-0.

“We loved this idea from the minute we heard about it,” Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter said in September. “Today’s environment around lead times for any sort of equipment has presented challenges, but teamwork between the Realtree team and our athletics staff has been tremendous. Everyone, including head coach Lane Kiffin and our student-athletes, was determined, excited and eager to see this concept become reality, and we’re thrilled to launch the partnership and see how it grows in the years ahead.”

The helmets were lauded at the time. It is unknown if the team will wear the helmets again this season.