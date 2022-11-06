‘College GameDay’ Announces Week 11 Broadcast Is Heading to Austin for Texas-TCU Game

College GameDay announced its Week 11 broadcast destination: Austin, Texas. The Longhorns host the undefeated Texas Christian University Horned Frogs on Saturday. The Big 12 showdown at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST. It will air on ABC.

College GameDay’s Twitter account announced the news with a hype video featuring iconic images from the rivalry between the two schools.

Week 11: AUSTIN 📍



9-0 TCU is headed into a big road test as the Horned Frogs look to continue their perfect streak 😤 @TCUFootball | @TexasFootball pic.twitter.com/OoLwSSUJgH — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 6, 2022

The show previously stopped in Austin earlier this year to witness Texas’ narrow loss to Alabama. After quarterback Quinn Ewers suffered an injury in that game, the Longhorns fought valiantly but ended up losing 20-19 to the Crimson Tide.

After Saturday night’s victory over the No. 13-ranked Kansas State Wildcats, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke about the win, which may have been his biggest in his tenure there.

“It’s great. I’m really happy for our seniors because we didn’t have that opportunity a year ago,” Sarkisian said after the win. “To solidify that, that was awesome. But like I told the guys, we’re not done.”

The Horned Frogs will enter the matchup sporting an undefeated record. The first-place Big 12 team is expected to surge into the College Football Playoff rankings after advancing to 9-0 with a win over Texas Tech. TCU advanced to No. 4 in the latest Coaches’ Poll released on Sunday. Georgia, Ohio State, and Michigan take up the top 3 spots, respectively.

‘College GameDay’ Locations This Season

So far this season, College GameDay has visited some exciting locations for even crazier games. The crew first made it to Pittsburgh for the re-installment of the Backyard Brawl, where Pittsburgh escaped with a 38-31 victory over WVU. Then, the crew made it to Columbus, Ohio to cover the Buckeyes beating Notre Dame 21-10.

Next, the show went down to Austin to cover Texas’ near upset of the then-#1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. They headed to Boone, North Carolina to cover Appalachian State’s shocking last-second win over Troy. On September 24th, College GameDay ventured to Knoxville to cover Tennessee’s narrow victory over Florida. On October 1st, the crew stopped in Clemson to watch the Tigers down the NC State Wolfpack by ten points.

The crew then stopped in Fort Worth to watch TCU beat Kansas in a 38-31 close matchup. The following week, of course, the college football world witnessed Tennessee’s magical 52-49 when against Alabama in Knoxville. The GameDay crew attended that outing, as well. The following week, they headed out to Eugene to watch Oregon continue their impressive winning streak as they downed UCLA 45-30.

Two weeks ago, College GameDay visited Jackson, Mississippi as Deion Sanders and Jackson State won against rival Southern in a 35-0 shutout. And last week, the crew came to Athens to watch Georgia decisively beat Tennessee by a score of 27-13.