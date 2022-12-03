College GameDay’s Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica Leaving ESPN for FOX Sports Gig

A popular fixture on ESPN‘s College GameDay is heading to a new network. Chris “The Bear” Fallica is heading to FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff, according to a report from Awful Announcing.

Fallica has grown into a fan-favorite personality on ESPN’s show. However, he’ll be heading to the rival network to work for FOX’s college football pre-game show. The program launched in 2019 to compete with College GameDay.

That year, FOX also started placing a higher priority on noon games. While ABC and ESPN have put a heavy emphasis on primetime contests, FOX saw an opportunity to load up the noon slot with quality games.

Big Noon Kickoff is hosted by Rob Stone with Urban Meyer, Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart, Charles Woodson and Brady Quinn working as analyst. Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt serve as the broadcast team for the FOX Big Noon Saturday games.

Fallica has been working with College GameDay since 1996. It’s unclear what exactly his role will be with the new network.

In a normal college football year, Chris Fallica’s move from ESPN to FOX might be one of the biggest news stories out there. But this is 2022 and we’ve got a lot of major changes coming to the sport.

Earlier in the week, Sports Illustrated reported that the Rose Bowl Game is willing to amend its schedule, allowing for the College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams. Currently, the sport operates in a four-team bracket format.

Starting in 2024, the College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams. The six highest-ranked conference champions will receive an automatic bid. The six next-highest-ranked teams will be at-large bids.

The four highest-seeded teams will receive a first-round bye. The higher seeded teams will then host the first round of the College Football Playoff.

Sounds like fun, doesn’t it?