‘College GameDay’ Fans Are Ticked the Guest Picker Was Not a ‘Yellowstone’ Cast Member

With ESPN‘s “College GameDay” in Bozeman Saturday for Montana State (9-1) vs. Montana (7-3), naturally you’d think the guest picker would be a cast member from “Yellowstone.”

Wrong.

Rather than go with the obvious, “College GameDay” has gone completely outside the box. Sir Nick Faldo, the former English golfer with six major championships, was revealed as the guest picker.

Though Faldo has roots in Montana, having moved to “Big Sky Country” after retiring from his golf commentating job at CBS this past Summer, “Yellowstone” fans are not pleased.

“@CollegeGameDay in Montana…..@Yellowstone appears this past week…. And @espn chooses Nick Faldo as it’s guest picker?? Missed Opportunity!!” one fan tweeted.

Should John Dutton have been the selection? Based on the social media response, the answer to that question is a resounding yes. We can’t imagine Dutton would be that bothered, but just in case, the “College GameDay” crew might wanna avoid the train station at all costs…

“Just pissed off John Dutton,” one fan wrote. “Not sure @CollegeGameDay should have done that. #trainstation.”

In regards to Faldo, fans don’t seem too enthralled with him being the guest picker due to his limited connection to the game. Even if not a “Yellowstone” character, fans wanted to see someone else.

“Nothing could be more a representation of the new Bozeman then @CollegeGameDay picking a rich transplant from England to be the guest picker,” another fan tweeted.

