‘College GameDay’ Fans Light Up Social Media Over Luke Combs’ Turn as Guest Picker

Following his entrance for ESPN’s College GameDay in Boone, North Carolina on Saturday (September 17th), viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts about Luke Combs being selected to be the day’s guest picker.

While on the social media platform, Twitter users praised the country music hitmaker as the guest picker. One fan praised Combs as being the best College GameDay guest picker. “Luke Combs and Pat McAfee were winning combination on GameDay,” another viewer declared. “Great energy. Met the moment.”

🗣🗣LONG NECK ICE COLD BEER NEVER BROKE MY HEART#ESPNGameDay pic.twitter.com/UkKswrsrvW — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 17, 2022

However, not everyone was thrilled with Luke Combs’ pick. The North Carolina State fans shared their thoughts about Combs picking Texas Tech to win against the Wolfpack. One NC State fan declared, “The second worst part about being a State fan are front-runner fans like Luke Combs. He probably pulled for the Heels over App a few weeks ago. But like P Rivers said, being a Wolfpacker ain’t for the soft.”

Despite the criticism from some viewers, others were happy to see Luke Combs. “Why were people so mad about Luke Combs being a guest picker? He is perfect for GameDay.”

Combs went on to pick the following teams to win today. North Dakota State to win against Arizona. Purdue to win against Syracuse. Notre Dame to beat California. Auburn to win against Penn State. Texas A&M to beat Miami. Louisiana State to win against Mississippi State. Nebraska to beat Oklahoma. Michigan State to win against Washington. The University of Southern California to take home a win against Fresno State. Oregon to dominate BYU. Appalachian State to win against Troy.

Luke Combs’ Reaction After Appalachian State Mountaineers Upset Texas A&M

Luke Combs’ appearance at ESPN College GameDay comes just days after the country singer and songwriter shared his reaction to Appalachian State beating No. 6 Texas A&M with a 17-14 win. As previously reported, the Aggies had not lost a non-conference game in their stadium since 2018.

Following the exciting game, Luke Combs, who is a huge fan of the Mountaineers declared on Twitter, “IT’S GREAT TO BE A MOUNTAINEER!!!!” He further tagged the Appalachian State football and described the game and team as being “UN. REAL!”

Luke Combs has a soft spot for the Mountaineers. Last year, he played on the Appalachian State campus. He described the event as being a “full circle” moment. “This show was a long time in making for me,” Combs stated at the time. “I attended college at Appalachian State University. I taught myself to play guitar 10 years ago in Boone, NC..” He concluded by saying, “I wrote the first song I ever wrote there.”

Combs attended Appalachian State up until a month left in his senior year. He then decided to drop out of college. He moved to Nashville to pursue his music career.