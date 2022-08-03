College GameDay Fans Roast ESPN for Adding Peloton Instructor, WNBA Host as New Reporter

There’s a new addition coming to the College GameDay crew for the 2022 season. And, to be honest, the news isn’t going over quite as well as ESPN had probably hoped.

ESPN announced Jess Sims, a Peloton instructor and host for the WNBA‘s New York Liberty, will join the GameDay squad for the upcoming college football season. No need to refresh your computer or iPhone screen … that really says “Peloton instructor.”

Sims joins a crew that includes Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack and Chris “The Bear” Fallica.

The newest member of the College GameDay squad 🙌@jess_sims pic.twitter.com/lToqug6G5r — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 3, 2022

You might be surprised by this, but college football fans are at a loss for ESPN’s latest hire. She does have experience working in sports broadcasting, but many can’t seem to get over the “Peloton instructor” part.

Interesting. College GameDay has hired a Peloton instructor … https://t.co/FtWKXI2nj2 — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) August 3, 2022

Don’t watch College GameDay. Saturday mornings are for soccer and the arts. (cc: @wright_kc)



Jess Sims also isn’t even a top 10 Peloton instructor. https://t.co/P04FPeQxK1 — scottwildcat (@scottwildcat) August 3, 2022

We all want real CFB talk and this is what you do? Are you trying to push viewers away? @leefitting — GT GOLD/WHITE (@collegespu) August 3, 2022

There are so many talented journalists with experience covering college football in some capacity. This is definitely an … interesting route for the network to take.

According to ESPN’s Press Room, Sims served as an in-arena host for the New York Liberty in 2021 and sideline reporter in 2022.

The instant reaction from college football fans wasn’t positive. We’ll see what she brings to College GameDay later this month when the football season kicks off on Aug. 27.

Hopefully no exercise sessions are expected from viewers (like myself).

Lee Fitting, Jess Sims Release Statements

When it came to adding a new member to the College GameDay crew, ESPN senior vice president of production Lee Fitting says he searched for energy and passion. Clearly, he liked what Jess Sims brought to the table.

“Jess is a rising star who exudes personality and energy,” Fitting said in ESPN’s release. “We’re looking forward to her adding to the excitement surrounding College GameDay each week throughout the season — both during the show and as we engage with students and fans on every campus we visit.”

Sims also commented on the new opportunity.

“I am so excited to join the GameDay crew because the show not only celebrates all of the on-field action, but also highlights the passionate communities that surround the games,” she said.