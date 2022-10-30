‘College GameDay’ Headed Back to Athens for Pivotal Georgia-Tennessee Matchup

College GameDay has announced its next location for Week 11 of the college football season, and it doesn’t come as much of a surprise. The undefeated and top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs host the also undefeated and third-ranked Tennessee Volunteers in a highly-anticipated SEC East matchup.

The show announced the news on its Twitter page, asking: “YOU READY, ATHENS?!”

College GameDays’ announcement comes paired with a video that hypes up the consequential showdown between the two best squads in the SEC.

YOU READY, ATHENS?!



Next up, we're headed to the highly anticipated SEC East matchup between @Vol_Football and @GeorgiaFootball! pic.twitter.com/5iU2sULxqm — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 30, 2022

The Georgia Bulldogs just defeated the Florida Gators 42-20 in the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. After early scares against teams like Missouri, the Bulldogs seem to have found their groove before the latter part of their schedule.

On the other hand, Tennessee just beat Kentucky 44-6 in a blowout that saw Heisman hopeful Hendon Hooker throw for 245 yards and 3 touchdowns.

So far this season, College GameDay has visited some exciting locations for even crazier games. The crew first made it to Pittsburgh for the re-installment of the Backyard Brawl, where Pittsburgh escaped with a 38-31 victory of WVU. Then, the crew made it to Columbus, Ohio to cover the Buckeyes beating Notre Dame 21-10.

Next, the show went down to Austin to cover Texas’ near upset of the then-#1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. They headed to Boone, North Carolina to cover Appalachian State’s shocking last-second win over Troy. On September 24th, College GameDay ventured to Knoxville to cover Tennessee’s narrow victory over Florida. On October 1st, the crew stopped in Clemson to watch the Tigers down the NC State Wolfpack by ten points.

Lee Corso of ‘College GameDay’ Struggling With Health Issues

The crew then stopped in Fort Worth to watch TCU beat Kansas in a 38-31 close matchup. The following week, of course, the college football world witnessed Tennessee’s magical 52-49 when against Alabama in Knoxville. The GameDay crew attended that outing, as well. The following week, they headed out to Eugene to watch Oregon continue their impressive winning streak as they downed UCLA 45-30.

This week, College GameDay visited Jackson, Mississippi as Deion Sanders and Jackson State won against rival Southern in a 35-0 shutout.

It seems that concerns over Lee Corso’s health won’t be going away soon.

The conversations first began when fans worried about the 87-year-old’s cognitive health while watching an early-season episode of College GameDay. However, co-host Rece Davis quickly shut those rumors down.

Then, talks about his health quickly resurfaced when Corso missed a pair of mid-season episodes of the show. The show revealed he was recovering from undisclosed health matters.

A few weeks ago, some fans even began fearing Corso had passed away when it looked like College GameDay had canceled its trip to Tennessee.

However, those rumors proved false. Lee Corso and the show the Vols’ victory over Alabama.

Corso was also on set in Eugene, Oregon a week ago when College GameDay covered the Ducks’ game against UCLA. Those health problems that had ailed him earlier in the season had gone, it seemed.

However, that’s changed in recent days.

On Friday, ESPN put out a press release announcing that Corso would miss this week’s episode due to a health issue. This marks Corso’s third missed episode in the 2022 season.