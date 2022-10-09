‘College GameDay’ Heading to Knoxville for Tennessee vs. Alabama

Tennessee football will once again host ESPN’s “College GameDay” for the second time in less than a month.

On Sunday, ESPN announced that its flagship college football show would be in Knoxville for UT (5-0, 2-0 SEC) vs. Alabama (6-0, 3-0) on Saturday, beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET. On Sept. 24, the Vols also hosted “College GameDay” before it won against Florida 38-33, the first time in six years.

Tennessee made history yesterday, going 5-0 for the first time since 2016 with a 40-13 win at LSU’s Death Valley. However, on the same day, the upcoming opponent, Alabama, beat Texas A&M 24-20, making them an unbeaten team this season.

“Everyone knows who is coming to town and the opportunity that we have,” UT coach Josh Heupel said during Saturday’s game at Tiger Stadium. “I expect next Saturday to be an electric atmosphere. Can’t imagine it won’t be louder, more hostile than it was for Florida.”

Saturday’s highly anticipated game against Alabama will air on Saturday ESPN from 9 a.m. to noon ET. Host Rece Davis will be joined by analysts Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, David Pollack, and Pat McAfee.

At this time, the broadcast location has not been announced. However, the Spet. 24 broadcast was shot from Ayres Hall. For the first visit, WWE wrestling star and former UT track and field star Bianca Belair was the guest picker.

In addition, Saturday marks the 11th time College GameDay has made the trek to Knoxville. Moreover, the Vols have a 3-5 record in SEC home games with College GameDay in attendance and have won two straight. UT beat Florida in Week 4 after beating Florida 38-28 back in 2016.

Currently, Tennessee remains undefeated after beating the LSU Tigers, a top-25 team in the AP Poll. The Vols ranked No. 8 in both polls, beat LSU, ranked No. 25 in the AP Poll, and two spots out of the Coaches Poll, 40-13 Saturday afternoon at Tiger Stadium.

The Tigers got off to a rocky start when they fumbled the opening kickoff, and the Vols ran with it, creating a 20-0 lead. After building the monstrous lead, they never let LSU get within one score of them, as they beat the Tigers for the first time since 2005.

Rocky Top now moves to 5-0 on the year and 2-0 in the SEC. They will face the No. 1 ranked Crimson Tide next week. LSU falls to 5-2 and 2-1 in SEC play. Up next for the Tigers is a visit to Florida.