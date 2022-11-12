‘College GameDay’: Lee Corso Forced to Miss Another Week Due to Health Issues

Another Saturday morning edition of ESPN‘s “College GameDay,” another absence for Lee Corso. The beloved analyst is still recovering from a health issue, per colleague Rece Davis.

“Lee Corso still recuperating, hope that he’s continuing to recover and hope that he’ll be back with us really soon,” said Davis, on the set in Austin for No. 18 Texas (6-3) vs. No. 4 TCU (9-0).

Corso, 87, hoped to make it back after back-to-back absences. Ahead of the SEC showdown in Athens between No. 1 Georgia (9-0) and No. 5 Tennessee (8-1) last Saturday, Davis shared an update on Corso’s condition.

“Lee Corso is still recuperating, looking forward to getting him back,” Davis said. “I talked to LC this week and I said to him, what could we do for you? He said, go kill them on Saturday. I think we can do that with a game like this.”

Corso has missed five shows this season after being out for two consecutive weeks earlier this year. He briefly returned to the show on Oct. 15 in Knoxville for Tennessee vs. No. 9 Alabama (7-2), and filled in viewers on a health scare that he endured.

“I tell ya, I had a hell of a scare,” Corso said. “I was real worried because I went to the hospital but I was there and a nurse said ’No wonder you’re here. You said bad things about Clemson last week. That’s why you’re in the hospital. “So I’m not saying another bad thing about Clemson ever again.”

‘College GameDay’ Returns to Austin Without Lee Corso

“College GameDay” is in Austin for the second time this season and for good reason. The Saturday night tilt has major implications for TCU’s College Football Playoff hopes, with the Horned Frogs needing to likely win out to keep themselves in consideration.

Texas, meanwhile, is looking for a signature win under second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian. He admitted this week that “College GameDay” coming into town could be a distraction to his team.

“I’m not naive to the fact that — I recognize all that’s surrounding the game,” Sarkisian said. “I think we do a pretty good job of staying focused on the task at hand and quieting the noise. Because there are the games, more people call you and ask for tickets, right? These are the games that ask our players ‘can I get a ticket?’ and the coaches. That can be a distraction.

“GameDay coming can be a distraction. Fighting for first place in the conference can be a distraction. The challenge is quieting the noise, focus on the task at hand. And that’s going out and playing really good football against a very good opponent.”