‘College GameDay’s Week 6 Destination Revealed

ESPN’s College GameDay will be coming to Lawrence, Kansas for the first time in the show’s long history. They’ll be heading to the campus of the University of Kansas, ESPN announced. The Jayhawks will be featured on the show when they host the TCU Horned Frogs next Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Kansas’ 5-0 start has shocked many college football fans and has become one of the best storylines this season. The team enters the matchup with a 5-0 record for the first time since their 2009 season.

Kansas enters the game against TCU after back-to-back home victories. On September 24, the Jayhawks downed Duke 35-27. Then, on October 1, they bested Iowa State 14-11.

“GET READY, LAWRENCE,” the show captions their official tweet announcement. “We’re coming to KU for the first time EVER. A battle of the unbeatens.”

Kansas faces off against TCU on Saturday, October 8th. Kickoff is at 11:00 AM CST, and can be watched on FS1. The game will mark the 39th meeting in series history. TCU holds a strong advantage in the all-time series with a 25-9-4 record.

Fans looking to attend Saturday’s game vs. TCU can purchase tickets here.

Fans React to News of ‘College GameDay’ Heading to Kansas

Plenty of fans took to Twitter to react to College GameDay’s Week 6 destination.

It seems that the trash-talking has already begun.

"Both these teams deserve it."

So far this season, perhaps Kansas will become known for its football program rather than its historic basketball team.

So far this season, College GameDay has visited some exciting locations for even crazier games. The crew first made it to Pittsburgh for the re-installment of the Backyard Brawl, where Pittsburgh escaped with a 38-31 victory of WVU. Then, the crew made it to Columbus, Ohio to cover the Buckeyes beating Notre Dame 21-10.

Next, the show went down to Austin to cover Texas’ near upset of the then-#1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. They headed to Boone, North Carolina to cover Appalachian State’s shocking last-second win over Troy. On September 24th, College GameDay ventured to Knoxville to cover Tennessee’s narrow victory over Florida. And last week, the crew stopped in Clemson to watch the Tigers down the NC State Wolfpack by ten points.