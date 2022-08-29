College GameDay’s Desmond Howard Gets Absolutely Roasted for Crazy Playoff Prediction

With the college football season kicking off on Saturday, the College GameDay crew made their picks official. Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso and others made their College Football Playoff predictions — giving fans plenty to discuss with Week 0 officially marking the start of a new year.

Perhaps one of the most eye-raising predictions of the first pre-game show of the college football season came from Howard. The Heisman Trophy winner predicted Baylor, Michigan, Pitt and Texas A&M to land in the Playoff at season’s end.

Only one of those teams — Michigan — has ever landed in the College Football Playoff. No mention of Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Ohio State, Notre Dame or Oklahoma, either. So, yeah, fans didn’t hold back when ripping the College GameDay analyst.

@KirkHerbstreit couldn’t even look at the camera… laughing out loud:) — Brian Clancy (@ClancyCuse) August 27, 2022

Yes, it’s college football. Anything can happen. However, history tells us that a College Football Playoff won’t feature three newcomers in the same season.

Nick Saban is still at Alabama, right? Ohio State returns a ton of talent from last year’s team. Georgia and Notre Dame could easily be factors in the race. Failing to mention any of those teams is … bold.

This can only go one of two ways — Howard will look like a genius at the season’s end or he’ll get roasted again when none of those teams reach the Playoff. We’ll have to wait and see how it all turns out.

Desmond Howard Not Alone in Getting Trolled

Desmond Howard had company in getting trolled on social media during Week 0. His company? Nebraska.

The Huskers dropped a 31-28 contest to Northwestern in an overseas game played in Dublin, Ireland. Nebraska owned multiple 11-point leads but failed to close the deal on Pat Fitzgerald’s Wildcats.

After the game, fans threw massive shade at Scott Frost and the Huskers. One tweet said that the program might get relegated from the Big Ten to the Big Sky — an FCS league. But even the Big Sky isn’t having it.

“Nah we good,” the conference’s Twitter page said in response. That got plenty of attention across social media.

Frost is now 15-30 as the head coach at Nebraska following Saturday’s loss to Northwestern.