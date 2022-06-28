LOOK: College World Series Champion Ole Miss Adds To ‘Résumé’ By Impressively Capturing Bar’s Jello Shot Challenge Title

College baseball coaches love to preach the importance of finding multi-sport high school athletes. Baseball fans preach the importance of finding the most alcohol available at the College World Series. And a victory on the diamond often translates to a hefty Omaha bar tab; this time, by way of the annual College World Series Jello Shot Challenge.

Rocco’s – located across the street from Charles Schwab Field in Omaha – hosts fans of many schools throughout the ten-day tournament’s culmination. The bar holds a contest, daring partiers and pastime viewers alike to celebrate their team’s successes through jello shots.

But fans of the World Series championship winning Ole Miss Rebels took their level of appreciation and dedication to an entirely different level.

Ladies and Gentlemen your OFFICIAL 2022 Rocco's Jello Shot Challenge. Congrats to @OleMissBSB for their victory on the field and their fans for the victory across the street at Rocco's. It was a special year and we couldn't be more thankful for y'all. #CWS2022 #CWSS #RoccosOmaha pic.twitter.com/XuloBnXmDM — CWS Jello Shot Challenge (@CWSShotBoard) June 27, 2022

Fanatics of the Arkansas Razorbacks totaled an impressive 7,345 more shots than third-place contender Texas A&M. However, the efforts were to no avail. Ole Miss tallied a whopping 18,777 elixirs, dominating the jello shot challenge by 10,105.

The consumption rate is beyond ridiculous with fans of the Rebels averaging nearly 2,000 per day in Omaha. But it explains the raucous celebrations from fans throughout Nebraska’s most populous city.

More Space on The Mantle: Jello Shot Challenge or College World Series Trophy?

This is uncharted territory for fans of the College World Series champion Rebels. A comeback victory over Oklahoma clinched a sweep and the school’s first baseball title.

Tim Elko – Ole Miss corner infielder and superstar-in-the-making – couldn’t prevent himself from proudly displaying his emotions. Following the victory, players – including Elko – spent time parading around the field, high-fiving family members and fans cheering in support.

Fans reciprocated the gestures, likely boasting about the jello shot challenge victory. As for the losing side of the battle, one must wonder whether the Sooners’ lack of participation at Rocco’s hurt the team’s performance when it mattered most.