Collin Morikawa Responds To Claims He Cheated in First Round at The Masters

Collin Morikawa is defending himself as several Twitter golf experts attempt to label the 26-year-old PGA Tour star as a cheater. And he’s using video evidence to help his cause.

During Thursday’s opening round at The Masters, a short clip went vitral of Morikawa moving his golf ball in front of his marker on the green at the sixth hole. Without context, it appeared that the two-time major winner improved his lie.

That wasn’t the case. Morikawa then used the full video in a tweet and explained the situation.

“Here’s the full video,” Morikawa wrote. “Ball moved as I addressed it, so I threw the coin down in no specific place, replaced the ball to the original spot and then moved my marker to the original spot (from where I threw it). I play by the rules, I promise.”

Fans tuned into Thursday’s coverage had no trouble ripping Morikawa for appearing to cheat after seeing the initial video. A lot of heroes attempted to catch the PGA Tour star in the act, going as far as tagging The Masters official Twitter account. As if they would have no other way to see the footage.

Here’s the initial clip that went viral — and you can understand why people jumped to conclusions:

Morikawa is permitted to replace his ball at the original spot because it moved without being touched. So, while Twitter was in a bit of an uproar over the initial video, the 26-year-old didn’t actually cheat.

Good try though, Twitter.

Can Collin Morikawa Notch First Win at Augusta?

Collin Morikawa is one of the young guns on the PGA Tour, already winning a pair of major championships by the age of 26. He won the PGA Championship in 2020 and followed it up with a win in the Open Championship in 2021.

Morikawa now looks to add the prestigious green jacket to his collection of accomplishments. His top finish at Augusta National came last season, placing fifth in the tournament. It’s his only top-10 finish in The Masters in his young career.

Morikawa has won five PGA Tour events and four tournaments on the European Tour. Entering this weekend, he ranks as the No. 2 player in the world.

If Morikawa can add a third major title to his resumé, he’ll need just one more to complete the cycle. The U.S. Open is the other championship missing from his collection.

Morikawa was paired with Matt Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris for the first two days at Augusta.