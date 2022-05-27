CHECK IT OUT: Colorado Rockies Release Beautiful Nike City Connect Uniforms

The Colorado Rockies dropped their Nike City Connect uniforms this morning and they are absolute flames.

Rather than using their typical purple motif, the Rockies went all-in on forest green and it looks B-E-A-utiful. The uniforms replicate the State of Colorado’s license plate, with snow-capped mountains and evergreen trees.

Colorful Colorado Details

💚💜💛❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/SK1TGfQ2PZ — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 27, 2022

But as it says on the team’s website: “IT’S ALL IN THE DETAILS”

“We did an interview session with Nike and talked about Denver and Colorado. … Our fan base in the city, what Colorado means to our fans, tourism, and all those things,” Jim Kellogg, Rockies VP of Community and Retail, said in an interview with www.SportsLogos.net’s Chris Creamer. “We thought this concept was the one that fit right now and was the best use of the City Connect program.”

There is still that classic purple on the jersey’s trim, the numbers on the back and sleeves, as well as the Nike Swoosh on the chest. On the left sleeve is the original “CR” Rockies logo, while the right sleeve and hips have new, unique patches.

On the cap is a brand-new logo – a circular brand with “CO” and a purple mountain range with blue skies. Around the mark are circles of red (to represent the soil) and gold (to represent the “abundant sunshine”).

Along with the photoshoot, Colorado also put out a hype video for the new threads. Narrated by team broadcaster Jack Corrigan, the clip explains the connection the Rockies have with The Centennial State.

‘Colorado’ is more than our namesake.

It’s all of 𝗨𝗦.



We are the fabric of our state 🏔️💚#Rockies / @nikediamond pic.twitter.com/1PoECFOPqc — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 27, 2022

The team announced it will wear the jerseys on Sunday home games at Coors Field for the rest of the season.

“While the uniform series is called City Connect, it was important they represent fans across the state,” Rockies Owner, Chairman and CEO Dick Monfort said in a press release. “As a Colorado native, I am proud that these uniforms embody the character of Colorado and the unique sense of pride we have in our home state. I am beyond excited to see them come to life on the field on June 4 at Coors Field.”

MLB’s City Connect Uniforms a Hit

Since the beginning of last season, the Rockies are the 11th MLB team to drop new City Connect uniforms, as well as the fourth in 2022. The Los Angeles Angels, Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres are set to debut new looks later this summer.

Early reactions are very positive. Colorado’s edition is already receiving high praise on social media. ESPN’s Joon Lee has dubbed them the cream of the crop among the 11 that have been released already.

Fans can purchase Rockies City Connect gear on the team’s official website.