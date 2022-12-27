Colts Owner Jim Irsay Giving Away ‘Dream’ New Year’s Trip to NYC as Thank You to Fans

Indianapolis Colts fans have had to endure one of the most miserable seasons in recent memory. Despite entering the 2022 campaign with playoff aspirations, the team has posted just four victories through the first 15 games. Owner Jim Irsay is hoping to make it up to at least a few of the true supporters out there.

On Tuesday, Irsay announced a special giveaway for Colts fans who have had to endure the difficult season. He’s covering the cost of an all-inclusive trip to New York City for this weekend’s game against the Giants.

“It’s been a tough season for fans of Colts Nation,” Irsay wrote on Twitter. “So I am coming up with Super Thank You Dream New Years Trip for 14 Colts Fans to NYC for Giants game, on my Colts 737 Jet Airliner. All expense paid Dream Trip for 7 groups of 2 (14)! New Years Eve Party!”

In a follow-up tweet, Irsay said he’ll also be giving each group of two $2,000 in spending cash for the big trip to New York City. The Colts play the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1 at 12 p.m. CT.

That’s a really cool gesture from the team owner — especially after such a disappointing season.

Jim Irsay is doing something really nice for Colts fans with this giveaway. We should celebrate that. But we also need to discuss his recent comments about Jeff Saturday’s potential to land the permanent head coaching job.

Prior to Monday Night Football, Irsay said that the Colts still haven’t found a permanent head coach to replace Frank Reich. However, he’s not ruling out Saturday for the position.

“Head coach is unknown until the interview process goes forward,” Irsay said, via Pro Football Talk. “Jeff I believe is an outstanding candidate.”

Naming Saturday the interim head coach is one thing but handing him the reins in a permanent situation might be a bit of a stretch. After all, Indianapolis hasn’t won a game since defeating the Las Vegas Raiders in Saturday’s debut.

Is Saturday actually a strong candidate? Or did Irsay just not want to throw his interim head coach under the bus in front of a national audience?

We’ll probably discover the answer pretty quickly.