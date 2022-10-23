Colts Owner Jim Irsay Makes Wild Comparison Between Matt Ryan & Peyton Manning

The stats would tell you that the Matt Ryan experience with the Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) this season has been a middling one.

Ryan, despite ranking second in passing yards entering Week 7 (1,765), is near the bottom-half in QBR and passer rating. The Colts acquired the 37-year-old in March, looking for an upgrade over Carson Wentz. There have been struggles, though Ryan appears to be getting settled in with the Colts. In the 34-27 Week 7 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, he threw for 389 yards and three touchdowns.

Colts owner Jim Irsay is overall pleased with what he’s seen from Ryan. Irsay recently went as far to compare Ryan to Peyton Manning, who spent 13 seasons in Indianapolis.

“I’ll tell you, he is a steely-eyed missile man,” Irsay said this week, via NFL.com. “I’ve been around a lot of leaders and I’d put him right up there with Peyton Manning. A really outstanding, tough guy who doesn’t back down. Often the best in fourth quarter and you don’t ever want to count out Matt Ryan. He’s a winner, he’s a fighter and our team is taking on that temperament around him, which is exciting. More will be revealed, no question about it. But we’re encouraged, we really are.”

Irsay went onto say that he believes that the Colts are capable of being a great team.

“I believe we’re playing ourselves into being an outstanding team,” Irsay said. “And I think we can be the best team in the division. We just have to go and prove it.”

Colts Dealing With Key Injuries

The Colts have had trouble staying healthy, with star running back Jonathan Taylor and linebacker Shaquille Leonard nursing injuries. Irsay emphasized that there’s still time for the Colts to get it together. Health, however, will be the key.

“I really think these days with [three] preseason games and 17 regular season games, you really don’t know who you are until about midseason,” Irsay said. “I’m encouraged. We have to run the ball better, which will help us protect better. But I’m very encouraged.”