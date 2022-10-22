Colts Owner Jim Irsay Speaks on Having Dan Snyder Removed as Commanders’ Owner

As far as NFL team owners go, Jim Irsay has gone out and let it be known that he thinks there is some “merit” to forcing Dan Snyder into selling his team. The Washington Commanders have been in quite a situation lately. Snyder has been under fire amid controversy and the other team owners might come out and get behind Irsay.

The Indianapolis Colts owner is the first owner to support the idea of forcing a sale of the Commanders publicly. While fans and others have been vocal, this is a big development. If there is momentum among the ranks of ownership after this, it could be enough pressure to get the sale done.

“I believe there is merit to remove him as owner of the [Commanders],” Irsay said, via ESPN. “There’s consideration that he should be removed.”

Fox News reported on the comments.

Of course, this has not gone over well with everyone. There are some owners that likely feel this was not necessary at this time. In order to force a sale of the Commanders, 24 of the 32 owners, or two-thirds, would have to vote in the affirmative.

Commanders Not Happy with Jim Irsay

In all of this, the Washington Commanders are the most upset. Jim Irsay came out and started that pressure from above. While there could be other motives for the comments, it is clear that the NFL will have to acknowledge the Snyder situation eventually.

“It is highly inappropriate, but not surprising, that Mr. Irsay opted to make statements publicly based on falsehoods in the media,” a spokesperson for the team said. “It is unfortunate that Mr. Irsay decided to go public with his statement today, while an investigation is in process, and the team has had no opportunity to formally respond to allegations. The Commanders have made remarkable progress over the past two years. We are confident that, when he has an opportunity to see the actual evidence in the case, Mr. Irsay will conclude that there is no reason for the Snyders to consider selling the franchise. And they won’t.”

It looks like Jim Irsay wants to push this. The rest of the owners will decide whether or not that happens. For now, the Commanders are trying to focus on winning football amid the chaos.