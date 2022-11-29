Colts vs Steelers: TV Mic Picks Up the Four Words Defensive Player Yelled

Through 11 games this NFL season, Pittsburgh Steelers fans aren’t exactly pleased with offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Their frustration might continue to grow after a hot mic captured what one Indianapolis Colts defender said during Monday Night Football.

During Monday’s broadcast, hot mics near the field caught one Colts player yelling, “It’s the same plays!” That probably doesn’t bode well for an OC who might already sit on a hot seat.

TV mic clearly picks up a Colts defensive player yelling “It’s the same plays.”



What a terrible look for Matt Canada and the Steelers’ offense. pic.twitter.com/ohiOKwpvOa — Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) November 29, 2022

It could also be interpreted another way. At least in the first half, the Steelers moved the ball fairly well on the Colts defense, building a 16-3 halftime lead. You could argue Canada saw what worked and kept going back to the well.

On the other hand, it also speaks to the lack of creativity the Steelers offense has this season.

Even though Pittsburgh called “the same plays,” it found a way to defeat Indianapolis. The Steelers posted a 24-17 victory over the Colts on MNF to improve to 4-7 on the season.

George Pickens Makes Ridiculous Catch in Colts-Steelers Game

The rookie did it again on Monday night. Steelers receiver George Pickens added another sensational catch to his resumé in Monday’s game against the Colts.

Early in the second quarter, Pickens fended off an Indianapolis defender, tip-toed the sideline and made one of the best plays of the game. The 35-yard catch helped spark a 10-play, 79-yard drive that led to Pittsburgh’s first touchdown. You can see Pickens’ ridiculous grab here.

Pickens totaled three catches for 57 yards during the Monday Night Football win. For the season, he’s hauled in 36 receptions for 510 yards and two touchdowns.

Though he’s only a rookie with the Steelers, he’s making plays like a seasoned veteran. With Kenny Pickett at quarterback, Pickens at receiver and Najee Harris in the backfield, the offensive potential is through the roof.

Their success may depend on whether or not the Steelers make a change at offensive coordinator in the offseason.