colts-wide-receiver-honors-former-teammate-dwayne-haskins-ahead-of-monday-night-football

Prior to tonight’s Monday Night Football kickoff an Indianapolis Colts receiver made a touching tribute to Dwayne Haskins. Parris Campbell played with Dwayne Haskins at Ohio State for three years. The late NFL player died at the age of 24 back in April after he was hit by a car.

Tonight, the Colts take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Haskins was signed to the Steelers, and in honor of his late teammate and friend, Campbell wore a Dwayne Haskins shirt. It featured stills of the late quarterback from his time at Ohio State.

Parris Campbell Wears Dwayne Haskins Shirt in Pregame

Check out this video of the Colts receiver warming up as he honors Dwayne Haskins. That’s a shirt a lot of fans would love to have.

Parris Campbell paying tribute to his college teammate Dwayne Haskins 🙏



Tonight’s game in Indianapolis will be relatively inconsequential in the grand scheme of the NFL season. However, for Campbell, this game clearly means a little bit more without Dwayne Haskins on the other sideline. I’m going to keep my eyes out for a big play by Campbell in this game. It would be great to see after this tribute in the pregame.

NFL Fans Don’t Know About Colts-Steelers Game

The Steelers and Colts game is not a game that many fans were looking forward to. Monday Night Football has not been scheduled very well this season. Although the Dwayne Haskins shirt is awesome, NFL viewers didn’t appreciate another matchup between two teams with a losing record. When you look at it on paper, it doesn’t exactly entice the senses.

Perhaps we will see some great defensive play tonight. These teams have been able to disrupt offenses at times throughout the year. When you have guys like TJ Watt snagging interceptions from the line of scrimmage it is must-watch football, even if the offense is rough.

While watching Matt Ryan isn’t what I call a fun night, it is much better than the alternative – no football. What do you think, Outsiders? Is it one of those that you put on as background noise and get some more productive things done? Running back Jonathan Taylor has the ability to carry this Colts team on his back, and he just might have to.

Let’s hope Parris Campbell gets a big play for Dwayne Haskins tonight.