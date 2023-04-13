It isn’t surprising that Bert Kreischer took his shirt off to throw the first pitch at a Cleveland Guardians game over the weekend. Rather, it’s surprising he wore one to the game in the first place.

Kreischer, a stand-up comedian, is best known for his shirtless and shameless NSFW humor. His multiple Netlifx specials, including his newest release, titled Razzle Dazzle, feature Kreischer making fun of himself, his country-accent-having wife, and his spoiled-rotten children.

With no shirt holding him back, Kreischer tossed the first pitch into the dirt and fired up the crowd on hand while doing so. Check out his ceremonial first pitch below:

.@bertkreischer went shirtless for his first pitch at Progressive Field before his show tonight at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse!



Amazing. 👏 pic.twitter.com/fOHf2fn3WF — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) April 8, 2023

He’s The Machine!

Arguably the most widely-known joke Kreischer has told since beginning his career is the one about his trip to Russia when he was in undergrad at Florida State where he got involved with the Russian mafia. Obviously, he told the story with his shirt off.

The story — summed up (it’s a 13-minute story Kreischer tells. You can view it here) — sees Kreischer, who was trying to receive credit for his Russian Minor to his degree, take a trip with his class to Russia in the 1990s. They warned the class about the mob controlling most of the day-to-day in the country. To work around that, they paid off the mafia to keep them safe.

They were given Russian gangsters as escorts to walk them to and from class but were told not to speak to them. Obviously that meant he immediately began studying to communicate with his gangster escort. Kreischer panicked and forgot the NSFW line he has prepared. Instead, he froze and said in Russian, “I am the machine.”

The mafia member thought this was hilarious and told all of his cohorts — and they all loved it. He went shot-for-shot with the gangsters. He earned their respect and began all sorts of hijinx, including robbing the train that he and his class were riding one night. With the Russian mob on his side, Kreischer evaded local authorities because of his reputation.

The best part about it, the story is roughly confirmed by classmates that were with him on the trip.

Kreischer’s story skyrocketed him into comedy prominence. Now, he is a staple of the stand-up community as one of its most popular faces. He just needs to work on his fastball and slider as much as he works on his jokes.