Commanders Announce Mother of Head Coach Ron Rivera Has Passed Away

The Washington Commanders have announced that head coach Ron Rivera’s mother passed away Monday.

Rivera was out of the office for two days last week for personal reasons. He flew to California to spend time with his mother, Delores, according to the team’s statement.

“We are saddened to announce that coach Rivera’s mother, Delores, passed away peacefully yesterday evening with her husband and family members by her side,” the Commanders said in a statement. “Coach Rivera is grateful he was able to spend two days with her last week. The Snyders and the entire Commanders family extend their heartfelt condolences to coach Rivera and his family.

“The Rivera family would like to say thank you for the many kind thoughts and prayers they have received. Arrangements are pending, and we would ask everyone to please respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio ran practice last Wednesday in Rivera’s practice. Washington did not reveal if Rivera would miss any time this week.

Rivera and the Commanders were active at the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, moving cornerback William Jackson III and a 2025 conditional seventh-round draft pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a 2025 conditional sixth-round draft pick. Jackson was benched during the Week 5 loss to the Tennessee Titans and expressed his desire to move elsewhere to a scheme that he believed would better suit him. Jackson is in the second of a three-year, $42 million deal he signed with Washington ahead of the 2021 season.

Rivera told JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington Tuesday that the Jackson III experiment “didn’t work.”

“I think the biggest thing is, more so than anything else, is we looked at what we tried to do with William, and it didn’t work,” Rivera said. “Quite honestly, we didn’t find the fit we were hoping to find. We were looking for a guy that had a specific skillset, that could understand the match coverages and play the match coverages the way we do with everybody else, and he struggled with it because he really is a man-coverage type-guy. So, along the lines of our evaluation process, we were wrong.”