Commanders’ Brian Robinson Speaks Out About Being Shot in Moving Press Conference

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson is inching towards making his NFL debut coming off the “lowest point” of his life.

Brian Robinson, 23, returned to Commanders practice Wednesday for the first time since being shot multiple times in his leg just five weeks ago. From a hospital bed and back to the gridiron, it’s been a long road for Robinson to get back to doing what he loves: playing football.

“That was probably the lowest point I’ve ever been in my life,” Robinson told reporters Wednesday, via ESPN. “The only thing I remember is just receiving all the love and everybody reaching out to me, just spreading the love. That was all I needed at the time. People probably didn’t know. I don’t think the crowd knows how much that meant to me.

“It’s been a long five weeks, but it’s a lot of work. We put in a lot of work over that time. I can say I did everything I needed to do over that time period to make sure I was here today.”

Brian Robinson was the victim of an attempted carjacking. He was shot in his lower body at around 6 p.m. in Washington D.C. in late August while out getting something to eat. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Robinson underwent successful surgery and was reportedly off crutches a week later. Washington activated Robinson off the non-football injury list on Monday.

Brian Robinson Looking to Make a Difference in Return to Commanders

Speaking of the recovery process, Brian Robinson said he learned that he could “pretty much fight anything.”

“I guess I’m the king of adversity,” Robinson said. “I’ve … dealt with so much adversity in my life. This is just another situation where I just got to be stronger than what I’m up against. I’ve had my tests, just having to be away from ball, be away from the organization for a little while just to kind of get myself together. But all of that time was very much needed.”

Washington has 18 days to place Brian Robinson on the active roster or put him on injured reserve. Head coach Ron Rivera has not shut the door on Robinson playing in this Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans (2-2). Rivera, however, wants to see how Robinson fares over several days of practice before making a final determination.

“It was good to have him out there, and he looked solid,” Rivera said. “He’s got a little bit ways to go. Conditioning will be a question, that’s for sure. But his retention, his recall looked pretty good. We did some of the things that he does well. He was out there doing them. It was all promising.”

Commanders Struggling to Run the Ball Early on in 2022 Season

Prior to the shooting, Robinson seemed primed to be the Commanders’ starting running back. The 2022 third-round pick out of Alabama impressed during training camp and the preseason. He ran for 57 yards on 14 carries with one touchdown during Washington’s first two preseason games.

The Commanders have struggled to run the ball through four games — in part due to falling behind early in games. Third-year back Antonio Gibson has rushed for 173 yards on 3.26 yards per carry. J.D. McKissic has handled the primary receiving duties out of the backfield, hauling in 19 receptions for 122 yards.

Robinson said whenever he does return, he hopes to “dominate.”

“My mindset’s not going to change. I expect to dominate as soon as I come back on the field,” Robinson said. “I don’t really want to get too much into what’s in the past. I just plan on moving forward and looking for what’s ahead of us and try to help this team make some progress.”