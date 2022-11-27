Commanders’ Brian Robinson Sports Outrageous Big Hat, NFL Fans Have Questions

Washington Commanders (7-5) rookie running back Brian Robinson had a career day in his team’s 19-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) in Week 12 Sunday.

Robinson tallied 105 yards on the ground and 20 through the air with one touchdown. Such a performance called for a swagged-out postgame fit and Robinson certainly delivered. Robinson spoke to reporters in the locker room after the win sporting a massive Commanders cap turned backwards.

Brian Robinson said his friend has a “big hat” company. “If you want a big hat, let me know.” pic.twitter.com/KXm3GCJWO1 — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) November 27, 2022

Let’s be real. You have questions and so do we. Everyone does. And Robinson indeed has answers. Robinson told a media member that a friend of his owns a “big hat” company. And if you find yourself fancying one of those big hats, you now know exactly where to go.

“If you want a big hat, let me know,” Robinson said.

Robinson is clearly a good friend, as the big hat company is receiving newfound publicity.

“What we’re learning here is Brian Robinson is an incredible friend,” one Twitter user wrote.

Robinson might have even helped his case of being the winner of this week’s Angry Runs award on NFL Network‘s “Good Morning Football.” Just as long as he hooks up Kyle Brandt with his own big hat, of course.

“I want this hat so badly,” Brandt tweeted. “Not kidding.”

Brian Robinson Leads Commanders to Another Victory

The wins are piling up for the Commanders, who are gaining ground in the NFC East and riding a three-game winning streak. The latest victory can be contributed to Washington’s rushing attack, which racked up 176 yards in a rain-filled contest.

“Today was a good day on the ground,” Robinson said, via ESPN. “Probably because of the wet ball, we handed the ball off a lot more. I felt like the offensive line did a great job getting movement up front, moving on to the second level and just allowing me to get up on ‘backers and finish.”