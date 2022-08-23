Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Gives Injury Update on Star Defensive End Chase Young

The Washington Commanders will be without one of their top defensive stars when they take the field in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars to open the 2022 season. Head coach Ron Rivera told reporters that defensive end Chase Young will miss the team’s NFL opener.

Young’s absence could be longer, too.

The former No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft is still recovering from an ACL injury he sustained last November. There’s not much of a timetable on his return, though Rivera said there’s a chance Young opens the season on the PUP list.

If that’s the case, Young would miss the first four games of the year.

“It just depends on where he is. I can’t tell you,” Rivera said, per ESPN. “The doctor is the only one that can tell you.

“You guys want me to give you a number. I can’t give you a number. I don’t want to put pressure on the young man to try to hit a number that I can’t give you.”

Washington opens the 2022 season at home against Jacksonville on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 12 p.m. CT. The Commanders then play the Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys in the following three contests.

Chase Young a Big Presence for Washington

Chase Young lived up to his No. 2 pick as a rookie during the 2020 season with the Commanders. The former Ohio State star shined bright, collecting 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown to go along with 42 tackles.

Young earned the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and was a Pro Bowl selection.

In 2021, Young played in nine games before suffering the ACL injury that cost him the remainder of the season. He finished his second campaign with 21 tackles, two forced fumbles and 1.5 sacks.

Rivera said Young is “doing everything he’s supposed to,” as he hopes to return. It sounds like it could be a week-to-week thing for the star defensive end through the first month of the season.