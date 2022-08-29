Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera Releases Statement After Visiting RB Brian Robinson in Hospital

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera provided an update on rookie running back Brian Robinson Sunday night. Robinson was injured in a shooting during a carjacking that occurred in Washington, D.C. Sunday.

Rivera said he visited Robinson in the hospital on Sunday after the incident. The head coach released a statement following his time with the running back.

“I just got done visiting w/ Brian,” Rivera wrote on Twitter. “He is in good spirits and wanted me to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers & support. He wants his teammates to know he appreciates them all for reaching out and he loves them all & will be back soon doing what he does best.”

NBC Washington’s JP Finlay and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news on Sunday. Multiple bullets reportedly struck Robinson in the lower body. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The Commanders selected Robinson in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played college football at Alabama from 2017-21.

Washington Commanders Release Statement on Brian Robinson

Shortly after the Washington Commanders learned of the incident involving Brian Robinson, the team released a statement.

“We have been made aware that Brian Robinson, Jr. was the victim of an attempted armed robbery or carjacking in Washington, D.C.,” the statement said. “He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated at the hospital, where Team officials are on-site with him. We ask that you please respect Brian’s privacy at this time.”

Robinson just completed his first NFL preseason with the Washington Commanders. The running back played in two of the three contests. He totaled 57 rushing yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. He didn’t play in the team’s preseason finale on Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens.

In 2021, Robinson earned All-SEC honors. He amassed 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground for the Crimson Tide last fall. He added 296 receiving yards and two additional touchdowns.