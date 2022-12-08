Commanders Owner Dan Snyder ‘Permitted and Participated’ in Toxic Work Culture: Report

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder continues to find himself in a giant mess. A recent report from ESPN insists that Snyder “permitted and participated” in a toxic work culture. But that’s not the only harsh allegation the NFL owner faces.

The report also indicates that Snyder obstructed a “14 month congressional inquiry,” by intimidating witnesses and avoiding subpoenas. He also claimed more than 100 times that he could not recall answers to simple questions. All of this came out in a report from the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform.

Additionally, the committee concluded that the NFL was complicit in Snyder’s actions. It stated the league did quite a bit in an effort to sweep things under the rug.

“We saw efforts that we have never seen before, at least I haven’t,” said committee chair Rep. Carolyn Maloney. “The NFL knew about it and they took no responsibility.”

Neither the Washington Commanders nor the NFL have responded for comment at this time.

Former Commanders QB Alex Smith Blasts Dan Snyder, Organization

The Washington Commanders have been in a disastrous situation for years. This season, though, it’s been uglier than usual. Former quarterback Alex Smith wasn’t afraid to take some shots at owner Dan Snyder or his former team.

“To see what’s gone on certainly the last 10-15 years though has really tarnished that legacy of the team,” Smith said on ESPN Daily in November. “And as a player, when you’re there, as players, we talk often talk about eliminating distractions, right? There’s a lot of noise around NFL teams, every NFL team, right? The media, the coverage, the week-to-week, the ups, and downs. There’s just a lot of distractions out there.

“I’ve never seen a place where the distractions come from the other side of the building. For everybody out there, these are big facilities, and half the building is kinda dedicated to football. It’s weight rooms and locker rooms, and practice fields, and all that kind of stuff. The other half of it is the entire business entity of the organization. You rarely interact with each other.”

With all the trouble surrounding the organization, the Snyder family has said it’s exploring the option of selling the team.