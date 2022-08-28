Commanders Rookie RB Brian Robinson Shot Multiple Times: Report

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson has reportedly been shot multiple times in a carjacking. JP Finlay of NBC Washington and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news on Sunday.

Finlay reported that Robinson was shot multiple times during a robbery. Shortly after, Schefter tweeted that the shooting occurred during a carjacking. Details are unknown at this time.

Both outlets reported that the injuries are non-life-threatening.

Robinson is a rookie in the NFL after playing at Alabama from 2017-21. The Commanders selected the running back in the third round of the 2022 draft.

At Alabama, Robinson won two College Football Playoff titles and earned All-SEC honors in 2021.

Brian Robinson is in Stable Condition

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Sunday evening that Brian Robinson is in stable condition after the shooting. He was taken to the hospital shortly after the incident.

Tom Pelissero followed the report up by stating that two bullets struck Robinson during the robbery attempt. The shots reportedly hit the running back in his lower body.

The news of the incident comes after Washington completed its preseason schedule on Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Robinson ran for 26 yards and a touchdown on six carries in the Commanders’ preseason opener against the Panthers. He followed that up with 31 yards on eight touches against the Chiefs. Robinson did not have any carries against the Ravens.