WATCH: Commanders Star Terry McLaurin Gifts Jersey to NBA’s Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant as another jersey to add to his collection. Friday night, the Brooklyn Nets star was surprised by Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who attended the game while bearing gifts.

McLaurin attended Friday night’s game as the Nets traveled to the nation’s capital to play the Washington Wizards. Before the game, the Commanders star presented “KD,” a known fan, with a jersey.

Durant seemed to appreciate the thoughtfulness, as the two exchanged hugs. That jersey might’ve brought some good luck to the Nets, as well.

Terry Mclaurin of the Washington Commanders gifts Kevin Durant a jersey prior to tonight's action! pic.twitter.com/9illp1xVok — NBA (@NBA) November 5, 2022

Durant was a rebound shy of a triple-double, scoring 28 points, dishing 11 assists and collecting nine boards in Brooklyn’s 128-86 victory. That’s a pretty strong night for the NBA superstar.

On the NFL side, McLaurin is preparing for Washington’s upcoming game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. This season, the receiver has hauled in 33 passes for 553 yards and two touchdowns.

Could Jeff Bezos, Jay-Z Buy Washington Commanders?

There have been some interesting rumors swirling about the future of the Washington Commanders. Ever since the Snyder family released a statement saying they’re working with a bank and looking into potentially selling the team, there’s been speculation about interest.

Two candidates popped up immediately: Amazon‘s Jeff Bezos and music legend Jay-Z. Both are rumored to have interest in buying the team, if current owner Dan Snyder does sell. Bezos and Jay-Z are reportedly willing to work together, too.

TMZ Sports reported that Bezos and Jay-Z could be potential candidates to take over the team. The Commanders have recently received a $5.6 billion valuation.

Bezos, one of the wealthiest individuals in the world, has a net worth of approximately $114 billion. Jay-Z’s net worth is reportedly in the ballpark of $1.3 billion.