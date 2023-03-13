Concession Worker Robs PGA Tour Golfer During Tournament

Usually, posting a career-best finish at a PGA Tour event would allow a player to leave the course happy. But, in the case of Adrian Meronk, an unusual circumstance might’ve made that a little more difficult.

According to OutKick, Meronk’s private locker at PGA National was robbed during the Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens. The individual responsible for stealing the golfer‘s items was a worker at the event.

Matthew David Archer, 40, reportedly stole a TrackMan and an iPad from Meronk’s locker, valued at $15,500. He was arrested and charged with burglary.

The theft took place before the second round of the Honda Classic. Meronk shot a 67 to start the tournament on Thursday. When he arrived at the course on Friday, he realized that his locker had been broken into.

Video footage captured Archer entering the private locker room. He was asked to return the items to Meronk and was later arrested.

“I could track the (TrackMan) on the phone so the last seen location was like 600 yards away from the clubhouse in the buildings, so we showed that to the police,” Meronk said. “To be honest, I was shocked. I didn’t even get mad because I didn’t even believe it.”

Meronk ended the Honda Classic shooting 6-under-par for the tournament. He finished tied-14, his best in a PGA Tour event.

Not All Was Bad from PGA Tour’s Honda Classic

Adrian Meronk might’ve had a slightly unpleasant experience during the Honda Classic, but that wasn’t the case for everyone. Chris Kirk actually had a pretty good time at the event.

The 37-year-old golfer won this year’s event by carding a -14 for the event. It was his first win since 2015, defeating Eric Cole in a playoff.

After the victory, Kirk talked briefly about alcohol abuse and depression he battled. He stepped away from the PGA Tour to address his health.

“I just have so much to be thankful for. I’m so grateful for my sobriety, I’m so grateful for my family,” Kirk said. “I’m so grateful for everyone that’s supported me throughout the past three or four years. Thank you so much.”